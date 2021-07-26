https://www.oann.com/goldman-sachs-trims-u-s-growth-forecasts-on-slower-service-sector-recovery/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=goldman-sachs-trims-u-s-growth-forecasts-on-slower-service-sector-recovery



FILE PHOTO: People gather at the White Horse Tavern (est. 1880) as restrictions eased on indoor drinking in bars, allowing seating at the bar, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo FILE PHOTO: People gather at the White Horse Tavern (est. 1880) as restrictions eased on indoor drinking in bars, allowing seating at the bar, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

July 26, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – Goldman Sachs trimmed its U.S. economic growth forecast for remainder of the year on Monday, citing a slower recovery in the services sector.

The Wall Street bank revised both Q3 and Q4 growth 1 percentage point lower, to 8.5% and 5.0% respectively. That left the 2021 growth forecast at 6.6% on a full-year basis.

“We have long expected growth to peak in a mid-year boom fueled by vaccination and fiscal support,” Jan Hatzius said on a note to clients. “But the subsequent deceleration now looks likely to be a bit sharper because the goods-to-services rotation is likely to be less seamless.”

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

