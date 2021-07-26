A firefighter walking his dog swarmed by scores of thugs. A 68-year-old man pummeled mercilessly on the sidewalk in broad daylight. A disabled woman beaten and robbed of her walker by heartless creeps.

New York City’s crime wave is going viral, courtesy of a flood of horrifying videos that critics say show how liberal policies play out on increasingly mean streets.

“What used to be the safest big city sent back to the days of high crime due to failed laws that allow no consequences and embolden criminals,” blared the NYPD Detectives’ Endowment Association’s Twitter account, along with shocking video of a Saturday attack in Brooklyn. “Politicians in Albany and City Hall need to step up now to fix their mistakes and keep New Yorkers safe.”

The 17-second clip shows a mugger, dressed in all gray and a white mask, pummeling a 68-year-old Brooklyn man in broad daylight. After the beating, the suspect, who was riding a Citi Bike, turns his victim’s limp body over and rifles through his pockets.

It was just one of several recent videos — some posted by police, some by activists, and still more by the assailants themselves — that capture stomach-turning violence on New York streets.

Homicides are up 3% in the city, with 233 people killed through July 18, compared to 226 victims during the same period a year ago. Shootings are also on the rise, up 16%, with 981 people shot this year so far, compared to 846 during the same time period a year ago.

Harrowing footage of a firefighter being beaten Friday night by a huge gang of thugs announcing it was “Fight Night” was posted and shared on social media by the alleged suspects. On Sunday, the New York City Police Department released images of the alleged ringleaders and pleaded with the public for information on the incident, which occurred in Queens.

WANTED for An Assault: On Friday July 23, 2021 at approx. 9:55 P.M., at the C/O 75th St. and Juniper Blvd. North @nypd104pct 3 unknown individuals approached a 44 year old male victim and kicked,punched victim causing physical injury. Call @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips pic.twitter.com/Ol5EWLlgPF — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) July 25, 2021

“They just picked me out and approached me,” the firefighter, who has not been named, told the New York Post.

He said one of the teenagers grabbed his shirt and said, “I could fight you,” while the others took out their cellphones, ready to catch the attack on video.

“A kid came up behind me and hit me in the back of the head with a bottle, and I let go of the dog,” he said.

In another grotesque attack caught on camera, three women and a man hit, punched, and kicked a disabled 61-year-old woman in Harlem last week before robbing her of her cash and walker on the street.

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY: On 7/20, at 8:18 PM, a 61-year-old female was on the corner of W 151 St & 8 Ave in Manhattan when the suspects started kicking, punching, & hit her head with a pot before removing her cash, credit cards, & walker. Any info? Call/DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/YQzCAtn8HS — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 22, 2021

The victim told the New York Daily News that she had stepped outside to get some fresh air after she’d returned from a hospital visit. That’s when she said a woman in a yellow shirt began screaming at her.

“She punched me in the face. They pulled my wig off and everything. They hit me in the back of the head, and I started bleeding,” the victim said.

More disturbing video is likely on the way. Citizen, which has produced a controversial neighborhood watch app, is paying New Yorkers $25 an hour to livestream crime scenes and other public emergencies that they rush to or happen upon.

The company has raised $133 million from high-profile backers such as Peter Thiel, the billionaire co-founder of PayPal, as well as Silicon Valley venture firms Sequoia Capital and Greycroft.

Supporters say the service is needed to keep the public informed, and safe, amid a spike in crime and a dearth of news coverage of it.