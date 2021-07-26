https://thehill.com/changing-america/sustainability/environment/564780-heartbreaking-scene-of-man-abandoning-dog-on-road

A Texas man has been arrested after a video of a dog being abandoned on the side of the road went viral.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has charged 68-year-old Luis Antonio Campos with animal cruelty for allegedly abandoning a Husky on the side of a road in Horizon City, according to KFOX14.

A witness caught the heartbreaking scene on camera when a car pulls over and a man gets out of the vehicle with a Husky before removing its leash and collar and driving away as the Husky chases after the car. The person who gets out of the car appears to be a younger male, while an older male appears to be driving.

The Husky was eventually transported to Huckleberry Hound Dog Rescue where the 10-month-old dog was adopted by a new family and renamed Nanook.

The incident is still being actively investigated by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office’s Animal Cruelty Unit.

