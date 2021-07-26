https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/hundreds-cuban-protesters-chase-away-reporter-outside-white-house/

Cuban democracy protesters chased away a dirty liberal reporter Monday outside the Biden White House.

The reporter was seen confronting and screaming at the protesters before they followed him down the street.

TRENDING: “This is Under Active Consideration – I Am Part of the Discussion” – Dr. Fauci Says Masks May Come Back for Vaccinated Americans (VIDEO)

The reporter needed a ride from the police to get away.

The reporter was later identified as Marcin Wrona from Poland. It is not clear why he was screaming at the pro-democracy protesters.

Love the shirt.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...