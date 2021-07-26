https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/hundreds-cuban-protesters-chase-away-reporter-outside-white-house/

Cuban democracy protesters chased away a dirty liberal reporter Monday outside the Biden White House.

The reporter was seen confronting and screaming at the protesters before they followed him down the street.

Cuban demonstrators outside the White House have chased out a reporter. pic.twitter.com/8uhY8khJOS — James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) July 26, 2021

TRENDING: “This is Under Active Consideration – I Am Part of the Discussion” – Dr. Fauci Says Masks May Come Back for Vaccinated Americans (VIDEO)

The reporter needed a ride from the police to get away.

The reporter has left the scene in a MPD vehicle. pic.twitter.com/Yq272dkmMR — James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) July 26, 2021

The reporter was later identified as Marcin Wrona from Poland. It is not clear why he was screaming at the pro-democracy protesters.

Love the shirt.

A lot of anti-communists here! pic.twitter.com/OejaLjggnv — James Klüg (@realJamesKlug) July 26, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

