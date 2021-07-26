https://tsarizm.com/analysis/2021/07/26/the-coordinated-globalist-war-against-hungarys-press-families-children/

HUNGARY REFUSES TO “TAKE A KNEE!”

Billboards of national consultation on the Soros plan in Zichyújfalu, Fejér County, Hungary

Image by ブルーエンジェル

Please Follow us on Gab, Minds, Telegram, Rumble, Gab TV, GETTR

Reporting from Budapest, Hungary.

The communist party organ in Hungary, Népszava (The People’s Voice), earlier “managed” directly from Moscow, went belly up. Hyperventilating, Hillary Clinton’s DeptState, later John Kerry’s, issued stern warnings to Hungary, a nation neither she, he, Obama, nor George Soros, appreciated for not taking a knee.

The European Parliament’s and legacy media’s narrative:

There is no judicial or press freedoms in Hungary, Hungary is an anti-gay anti-diversity Nazi state.

You’ll hear only bad news.

Actually, only lies.

BBC, CNN, NBC and similar blare 24/7 across the nation’s screens.

What you won’t get in Hungary however, are OAN, Newsmax and FOX.

The political class’ and legacy media’s problem? The existence of voices other than theirs.

For not taking a knee to BLM, LGBT indoctrination of other’s children, and Muslim invasions, the EP ruled Hungary in violation of “European Values” and the “Rule of Law.”

The accusers never made it clear what European values the descendants of the Nazis now running the European Parliament, meant. “Laws” they invented on the fly over which their courts are to “rule?”

Curiously, all the new laws target Hungary and Poland. And just as frequently, Israel.

After having dismembered Hungary in wars the grandaddy’s of these parliamentarians started, leaving 50 million and 6 million Jews dead, one might ask, what values did Europe ever have?

What “European values” exactly, do the Hungarians, who occupy the dead center of Europe, lack?

CREDIT

The fathers and grandfathers of the descendants of Nazis ruling Europe now from Brussels took from Hungary: “….

– 71.5% of her land

– Transylvania and part of Bánát to Romania (31.4%)

– Southern Hungary Bácska (Vojvodina) and the rest of Bánát to Yugoslavia (19.5%)

– Northern Highlands (Slovakia) and Carpathian Ruthenia to Czechoslovakia (19.2%)

– The Burgenland region to Austria

– Other small territories to Italy and Poland

– 63% of her population, and half of the Hungarian speaking population

– Irreplaceable historical monuments, cultural artifacts, churches, and educational and cultural institutions

– 90% of her natural resources, including

– 88% of timber

– 63% of arable land

– 65% of navigable water

– 95% of water power

– Fiume, a port city which was Hungary’s only outlet to sea allowing international trade

– 56% of industrial plants

– 85% of iron

– all gold and silver mines

– all salt deposits

– Reparations had to be paid: one part by May, 1921, the rest in 66 semiannual installments.

– Hungary’s livestock and coal were given away to her successor states.

Germany lost only 13% of her land, and Bulgaria, 8%…”

(Hungary lost 72%).

The EU calls it “justice.” The EU’s predecessors did it because they could.

“In the process, the Allied Powers did not care that a country was dismembered and suffered losses to such extent that it was barely able to function afterward…”

What was, was cruel, unjustified, disproportionate, and inhuman punishment against millions of innocent Hungarians.

EU CONTINUES HISTORIC PATTERN OF INJUSTICES AGAINST HUNGARY

The theft of over two thirds of a nation was not enough against this nation’s people, sovereignty, culture and territory.

The EU and globalist media are hyperventilating because Hungary put its foot down. “Justice” will not indoctrinate Hungarians into leftie political orthodoxy and groom the nation’s innocent children into sexual-fluidity.

What the EU’S sexually fluid pedophiles masquerading as diplomats offer Hungary’s children is not education, but child abuse!

WATCH: GROOMING THE WORLD’S CHILDREN

Hungary and its prime minister are not anti-gay. Orbán fought against the communists who oppressed, tortured, abused, mocked, and incarcerated gays. Orbán has never oppressed any gay person as QUEER FRIENDLY BUDAPEST attests.

The lying EU and US Democrats are determined to destroy the family, so that Hungary’s future workforce will not be Hungarian, but rather, Muslim, Arab and African.

The reason? The EU must have concluded that Africans and Muslims invented the mRNA vaccines saving tens of millions of Europeans and Americans across the globe.

Rodney Atkinson, adviser to UK ministers:

“There has been a coup against the people of Britain and those nation-states of Europe which were liberated from Fascism in 1945 and from Communism in 1989. This has been a coup against the sovereignty of the voters, the very definition of democracy. Those who sought to destroy democratic sovereignty knew they could not succeed if they were open about their intentions. And they could not succeed if they attempted their coup within one democratic system. They therefore acted behind the democratic system and across national borders. They established in the European Union a bureaucratic corporatist state so monolithic that most can be intimidated into silence by the very size of the project, and emasculated by the necessary remoteness of the powers involved.”

After the second election of Viktor Orbán, a few of George Soros’ Central European University operations, campuses salted throughout the city, moved to Vienna, because of recently-enacted Hungarian laws: foreign universities needed to be accredited by the schools of their home countries.

Note the identity of George Soros’ partner at CEU – the name emblazoned on some buildings of CEU.

The current American SecState’s parents! The name is Blinken.

By 2009, the enmity was well established between the moneyed billionaire whose CEU is a brainwashing mill for malleable young minds, and Hungary’s leader. Grooming future diplomats in the Obama mold, CEU’s lemmings are enrolled, indoctrinated, organized, and then professionally trained to propagandize the world’s obedient nations into Soros’ and Obama’s worldview. That of a globalist, corporatist, open borders, Islamist and anti-Israel, and sexually fluid WOKE world led by the elites of the political class.

During an earlier election Hungary’s pugnacious prime minister voiced his displeasure about the activities of allegedly 600 Soros’s NGOs in the capital, and 2000 throughout the nation (non-governmental organizations that incited anti-Orbán marches during the election season – and gay pride marches joined by EU diplomats just this week). Just before, the globalist media and EU went into hyper mode having accused Prime Minister Orbán and his nation of Nazism. The irony flew by the heads of progressives marinated in the intolerance and hatred of other’s ideas, but not the political operatives Soros seeded across world media.

Allegedly it was the megalomaniac Soros himself who, unapologetically, and by his own admission, without guilt, helped the Nazis confiscate Jewish property. Later, Soros’ employers burned Hungary’s Jews alive in pits, and drowned them in the Danube.

Budapest’s gay pride parade was a Soros-EU-organized red herring meant to topple Hungary’s popular government.

Soros’ fingers are in the globalist media’s cookie jar, in the pockets of the European court’s corrupt jurists and Parliament’s MEPs who regularly take Soros’ money.

While the pretender who assumed the Obama-era presidency and his lackey Hillary were (at presumably Soros’ behest) pillorying Hungary and that nation’s very popular leader who rebuilt much of the nation’s cities and economy, the aforementioned EU grandaddies demolished in two wars, Hungary’s press remained open, free, and vital.

“Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte was especially critical of the new legislation: “Hungary no longer has any place in the European Union.” The Dutch leader made his comments in Brussels this week while attending an EU summit. “As far as I am concerned, then there is nothing left for them in the EU,” Rutte said. “The goal is to force Hungary to its knees…” REF

FORCE HUNGARY TO ITS KNEES? BIG MISTAKE. WE ARE WARRIORS!

After the unending attacks the left wing invented against the Hungarian leader and his nation, Hungarians still won’t take a knee in the sports arena, didn’t take a knee for the Soviet Empire, won’t kneel for Soros, or Soros’ Islamist invaders.

Instead they win repeatedly at the Olympics setting new records by beating challengers.

Atkinson: “Now that their hitherto secret aim of turning the democratic nation-states of Europe into a gigantic corporatist empire is imminent, the new dictators have grown bold. Now they can act as if the voters do not exist, for they know the voters have no power. Although the European Constitution was thrown out ….it has been reintroduced in the form of the…Lisbon Treaty, and EU governments have been intimidated into avoiding referenda of their peoples. Having blocked such referenda, the European Commission had the unmitigated gall to launch a new initiative under the heading “Debate Europe: Giving Citizens a Voice.” Ninety-five percent of the member states of the European Union denied their peoples the right to vote on the massive loss of democratic rights in the Lisbon Treaty. No wonder that according to Eurobarometer tests of public opinion, only 50% of the people of the European Union now support the European Union at all.

Hungarians, warriors, were first to push back against the Soviet Empire. They are now pushing back against the EU’s genderfluid antifamily assaults on sexual behavior and normalcy in general. Hungarians will repel Brussels’ coercion, blackmail, and tyranny meant to control what Hungarians think, say, believe, how they behave, or to what rules they agree.

Hillary, Kerry, Barack and the EU coerced the Hungarian government to fund its enemies, the communist organ Népszava, that daily assaulted the self-same government. It never occurred to these three that press freedom literally meant free of funding by government.

Consider these in the perspective of the legacy media having stolen the American election of 2020 and the silencing of the American opposition across the culture.

They are a media and political class owned and bribed by Soros and Democrat billionaires.

PRESS FREEDOM INDEED EXISTS IN HUNGARY, BUT NOT IN WESTERN EUROPE AND THE USA!

Hungary’s news dealers display hundreds of papers and magazines, some pro, others anti-Orbán-government. Still in existence, Népszava has gone digital too. Still, the Hungarian people have had 150 years of Islam and 44 years of communism. They want neither of these, nor the Nazi-era invented “European Values-Rule of Law” tyranny.

VIDEO – Go Full Screen:

PRIME MISTER ORBAN BUYS ANTI-GOV’T PAPERS AT STREET NEWS VENDOR

Orbán finds innumerable papers attacking his government…then goes his way chuckling. So much for the narratives about Hungary’s tyranny, authoritarianism, and jackbooted Nazi thugs scuttling a free press.

The New York Times and global media lie about Hungary. Regularly.

It is what they do, because it is who they are.

The last we heard from Hungary’s leaders: promoting LGBTIQ will not happen to Hungary’s grade schoolers by transvestite and pedophile “teachers” – indoctrinators – as it is happening in the rest of Europe and the USA.

Meanwhile, EU funding for coronavirus relief is threatened until Hungary capitulates and allows the EU’s pedophiles to groom other’s children. The Hungarian people’s.

Problem: Hungarians never take a knee. On that note: Boy George and Barack are still persona non grata in Budapest.

Keep The Truth Bombs Coming From CDMedia! Donate!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

