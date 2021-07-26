https://noqreport.com/2021/07/26/illegal-invasion-insanity-biden-wasted-2-billion-of-your-money-causing-another-covid-surge/

Anti-liberty Leftists have made it obvious that they control most of the nation’s media. Thus, they can scrupulously avoid connecting the illegal invasion on the southern border with another COVID surge.

For that matter, they can avoid talking about the illegal invasion altogether. Focusing instead on their ridiculous obsession with a 3-hour event that took place more than 6 months ago. Something they have propagandized into something worse than Antietam or Pearl Harbor.

Presumably this about compassion for and for what we have supposedly done in the region. The problem is that they are heartlessly excluding Cubans trying to escape communism, we will discuss this further on. Mean while people are flooding in from around the world, thus that little lie has gone by the wayside.

So, while millions flood in over the border, bringing all manner of disease, including COVID-19. They can pretend that it’s a ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’. So let’s ask the question, the national socialist media wants to avoid:

If you are so concerned about COVID, why did you deliberately open up the border?

Anti-liberty Leftists can dance around that issue all they want. But at the end of the day, their deliberate actions begs the question. We now have proof that it was deliberate, it wasn’t just Candidate Joe Biden calling for people to ‘surge’ the border, but proof that it cost Billions to HALT the Border Wall:

President Biden’s efforts to suspend or terminate border wall construction have cost taxpayers between $1.837 billion to $2.087 billion since January 20, 2021. This amount continues to increase by at least $3 million per day, according to records and data obtained by the Minority Staff of the Government Operations and Border Management (GOBM) Subcommittee of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC).

Why did the national socialist left waste Billions to cause even more problems?

Why did the national socialist left decide to waste Billions of the taxpayer’s hard-earned money to HALT the Border wall construction? Initially, the obvious reason was to flood the nation with illegal invaders. With the authoritarians, pushing for their ‘right to vote’ and thus keep them in power in perpetuity – or the country implodes.

Now, the outlines of an even more sinister possibility are unfolding. It is sheer insanity to bring people in from all over the world and then distribute them around the country, and that’s the people we know about. Indications are that while the border babysitters are busy with the illegal invaders. Untold thousands if not millions could be coming in bring all manner of disease, drugs, and guns.

According to Fox News: COVID cases among migrants in Rio Grande Valley sector surge 900% as border numbers continue to rise

The number of detainees who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector alone has increased by 900%, according to information obtained by Fox News.

There were 135 detainees who tested positive in the first two weeks of July alone, marking a 900% increase in confirmed positive cases compared to the previous 14 months.

All of this was deliberately engineered by the nation’s socialist Democratic American party. To gain power over the people, meanwhile, they will blame others for the surge.

Most people would recognize the insanity of the situation if they were apprised of it. But since the national socialist media is in lockstep with the authoritarian left, the truth is being hidden.

Why is the Anti-liberty Left being ‘selective’ in their open border policy?

Authoritarians will claim (were they honest about the situation) that their illegal invasion is based on compassion. Except that they are excluding those escaping communism.

In an interview with El American, Donald Trump Jr. slammed Biden selective ‘open border policy’ given that anyone and everyone can come on in over the border. While those who brave sharks on the open sea will be turned away. Anti-liberty Leftists are really making it obvious that they are biased against pro-freedom minded individuals.

The situation could even be worse – far worse – than it is already.

As mentioned in the video, title 42 is keeping the numbers down somehow. So, the situation could even be worse than it is right now. Anti-liberty leftists could decide that the whole COVID lockdown scam is no longer working or that people aren’t dutifully wearing their ever useless virus spreaders.

They could decide to forgo the COVID tact and just open the border even more. For the enemies of liberty on the left, it’s always a ‘heads or tails they win, either way we lose’.

