https://www.dailywire.com/news/im-going-to-win-for-all-trump-supporters-ufc-star-colby-covington-talks-upcoming-title-fight

Outspoken and not backing down anytime soon, UFC Welterweight star Colby Covington has an announcement to make.

“I’m going to be getting my rematch with Marty (Kamaru) Usman,” Covington said on the latest episode of Candace. “I’m going to be fighting November 6th for the world title — you have to come front row again.”

“We’re going to get our rematch and we’re going to get our revenge,” he added.

Covington is looking to atone for his first fight against Usman, a fifth round TKO loss at UFC 245 in December 2019. The rematch will take place at UFC 268 in November, and Covington, the number one ranked welterweight contender, feels there will be a different result the second time around.

“I feel very confident in this rematch with Usman,” Covington told The Daily Wire. “I know what he brings to the table, I know the fighter he is. I’ve been in there for 25 minutes with him before. I’m going to bring a completely different game plan to this fight. I have new coaches, a new team surrounding me, new energy. I have a newfound love for the sport.”

Usman is 19-1 and won the belt after beating Tyron Woodley in March 2019, before defending the belt against Covington.

“As an American, when you face a little adversity in life you have two ways you can go — you can get stronger from it or you can get weaker. And I feel like I’ve got a lot stronger from that loss. I don’t really consider it a loss because there were a lot of bad calls and bad refereeing. It felt like I was fighting two on one [that] night. I’m a better fighter and I feel like he’s not going to be able to stop my pace.”

“Momentum is big in sports. You lose the momentum, you can lose the competition. I feel completely different now. I feel like it doesn’t matter what he brings to the table. I’m going to get my hand raised and I’m willing to go to hell and back to get it.”

Covington has gained notoriety within the UFC for his support of former President Donald Trump — he even received a congratulatory phone call from the former president after defeating Tyron Woodley in September 2020.

“It was surreal. It was my career defining moment,” Covington said on Candace. “To have someone who I admire so much, who’s a hero to me — and my idol — saying how big of a fan he is of me.”

“When you support the Trump family, they really show their support for you. God bless the Trumps’, thank you for everything they’ve done for us.”

Covington is 16-2 and is the former UFC interim welterweight champion.

“It’s been in the works for a couple months,” Covington told The Daily Wire. “I’m going to get that strap and bring it back for America, for all first responders, all the Trump supporters, and the Republicans out there.”

Daily Wire members can watch Covington’s full interview on Candace Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET.

Joe Morgan is the Sports Reporter for The Daily Wire. Most recently, Morgan covered the Clippers, Lakers, and the NBA for Sporting News. Send your sports questions to sports@dailywire.com.

The views expressed in this piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent those of The Daily Wire.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

