https://www.theepochtimes.com/incident-tracking-app-pays-users-25-an-hour-to-livestream-crime-scenes-house-fires-report_3918728.html

Crime and incident-tracking app Citizen is offering up to $25 an hour for people in New York City and Los Angeles to livestream videos from the scene of crimes and other events, like house fires, according to the New York Post.

The app, which bills itself as “the most powerful safety app for today’s world,” lets users receive real-time safety alerts and live video of incidents happening near them.

“Citizen notifications have urged people to evacuate burning buildings, deterred school buses from nearby terrorist attacks and have even led to a rescue of a 1-year-old from a stolen car,” the company says in its app description on Google Play store.

The app sends notifications to nearby users whenever a 911 call reports an alleged crime or incident affecting public safety. It also lets users upload video from the scene. But while the video reports are normally uploaded by volunteers who happen to be in the vicinity, Citizen is now looking for full-time staff who would go to locations, stream live content, and cover the events as news.

A Citizen spokesperson told the Post that the company hired casting agency Flyover Entertainment to run an ad for full-time “field team members,” who would be the app’s “official on-the-ground presence, generating live content to give users real-time information on what’s going on in their city as it unfolds.”

Such staffers will be paid $250 per day for a 10-hour shift in Los Angeles, and $200 per day for an 8-hour shift in New York City, according to the ad. While Citizen is currently looking for staff in New York City and Los Angeles, the ad says “other top 10 markets will be added soon,” the listing notes.

“The app will *never* ask you to go to an actively dangerous location. You will be behind established media lines, behind police tape. You will be live-streaming from your phone straight to the app, covering the event as news,” the ad says.

The Citizen app launched in 2016 as “Vigilante,” but was removed from Apple’s App Store shortly after amid criticism, including by law enforcement, that it encouraged people to put themselves in harm’s way.

Several months later, it relaunched as Citizen, and in May of this year again ran into controversy when it misidentified a homeless person as the source of a wildfire in California, posting photos of the man and offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Several days later, a different suspect was arrested for the crime, with LAPD Lt. Jim Brandon telling reporters at a press conference that Citizen’s action was potentially “disastrous,” according to CBS.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

