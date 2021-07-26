https://hannity.com/media-room/its-official-rand-paul-sends-criminal-referral-to-doj-requests-probe-into-anthony-fauci/

Senator Rand Paul officially sent a criminal referral to the Department of Justice Monday requesting an investigation into whether Dr. Anthony Fauci lied to Congress when discussing the origins of COVID-19.

“I write to urge the United States Department of Justice to open an investigation into testimony made to the United States Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions by Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) on May 11th, 2021,” states Paul.

“As one of the institutes that compose the National Institutes of Health, NIAID funds many scientific projects both in the US and elsewhere. In response to questioning by me, Dr. Fauci testified that ‘The NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology,’” he adds.

NEW: Here’s the criminal referral @RandPaul sent to Merrick Garland asking the Biden DOJ to open an investigation into whether Dr. Fauci lied during Senate testimony when he said NIH had never funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab. @DCExaminerhttps://t.co/vB5eub6ufX pic.twitter.com/q1IuVNm9AR — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) July 24, 2021

“I have never lied before the Congress, and I do not retract that statement,” Fauci said during a fiery exchange. “This paper that you are referring to was judged by qualified staff up and down the chain as not being gain-of-function.”

“If anyone is lying here, senator, it is you,” Fauci told Paul, adding, “This has been evaluated multiple times by qualified people to not fall under the gain-of-function definition. I have not lied before Congress.”

Read the full statement above.

BREAKING: Rand Paul to Request ‘Criminal Referral’ from DOJ into Doctor Anthony Fauci posted by Hannity Staff – 7.21.21 Senator Rand Paul confirmed Tuesday night his plan to request a “criminal referral” from the Department of Justice into Doctor Anthony Fauci for “lying to Congress” during hearings at the US Capitol. Rand Paul To Send Letter To DOJ Asking For Criminal Referral Into Dr. Fauci https://t.co/3HuMbgCi5B — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 21, 2021 “You kicked off your questioning of Dr. Fauci emphasizing federal law makes lying to Congress, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Is it your belief based on the evidence, Senator, that he lied before Congress and broke the law?,” asked Hannity. Rand Paul says he will be sending a criminal referral letter to the DOJ about Fauci pic.twitter.com/B17FZCAVoW — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 21, 2021 “Yes, and I will be sending a letter to the Department of Justice asking for a criminal referral because he has lied to Congress,” Paul replied. Watch Paul’s comments above. PAUL to FAUCI: ‘You Have the Vaccine and You’re Wearing Two Masks, Isn’t That Just Theater?’ posted by Hannity Staff – 3.18.21 Senator Rand Paul and Dr. Anthony Fauci got into a heated exchange on Capitol Hill Thursday when the Republican accused the senior White House advisor of indulging in “theater” by wearing two face-masks after being fully vaccinated. “You have the vaccine and you’re wearing two masks, isn’t that theater?” the Senator told Fauci. WATCH: @RandPaul and Fauci got into a GIANT FIGHT during a hearing about masks. “You have the vaccine and you’re wearing two masks, isn’t that theater?”https://t.co/6HOhnzIDQ7 — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) March 18, 2021 Dr. Fauci to Sen. Rand Paul: “Here we go again with the theater. Let’s get down to the facts.” pic.twitter.com/z3zaCclao0 — The Hill (@thehill) March 18, 2021 God bless Rand Paul. To Dr. Fauci: “You’ve been vaccinated, and you parade around in two masks for show … You want people to get the vaccine? Give ’em a reward instead of saying the nanny state’s gonna be there for a few more years and you gotta wear masks forever.” 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/47qWLK9SS5 — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) March 18, 2021 “You’ve been vaccinated, and you parade around in two masks for show … You want people to get the vaccine? Give ’em a reward instead of saying the nanny state’s gonna be there for a few more years and you gotta wear masks forever,” said Paul. Watch the fiery exchange above.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

