The New York Times published a piece yesterday on tennis star Naomi Osaka, who’s also been making a name for herself as an activist.

With an opening match win against China, Naomi Osaka returns to the public stage, and the court. https://t.co/OeJAeSgEsq — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 25, 2021

Independent journalist Jeryl Bier was reading the piece when he ran across a rather interesting passage about the effect that the Jacob Blake shooting had on Osaka:

Wow! “exchanging words”! “…after Jacob Blake was shot in the back after exchanging words with the police…” https://t.co/i2o50QUnzh pic.twitter.com/3E1bphuhBt — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 26, 2021

“Exchanging words with the police”? That’s a funny way of saying “being armed with a knife.”

Jan. 5, @NYTimes: “Mr. Blake had admitted to holding a knife… switching it from one hand to another… and … Mr. Blake had turned toward an officer w/ the knife immediately before he was shot. Jul 25, NYTimes: “Blake was shot in the back after exchanging words w/ the police” https://t.co/Zx2R16g7qX pic.twitter.com/uBkcGVPgYR — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 26, 2021

Jacob Blake had a knife. It’s right there in the New York Times. Did they just forget or what?

Tbf, you can’t really blame NY Times reporters for not reading the NY Times — 🃏 Hunter Biden’s Computer Repairman (@OverpaidA) July 26, 2021

Good point.

