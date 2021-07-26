https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/26/jeryl-bier-catches-the-new-york-times-ignoring-their-own-reporting-to-rewrite-history-on-the-jacob-blake-shooting/
The New York Times published a piece yesterday on tennis star Naomi Osaka, who’s also been making a name for herself as an activist.
With an opening match win against China, Naomi Osaka returns to the public stage, and the court. https://t.co/OeJAeSgEsq
— The New York Times (@nytimes) July 25, 2021
Independent journalist Jeryl Bier was reading the piece when he ran across a rather interesting passage about the effect that the Jacob Blake shooting had on Osaka:
Wow! “exchanging words”!
“…after Jacob Blake was shot in the back after exchanging words with the police…” https://t.co/i2o50QUnzh pic.twitter.com/3E1bphuhBt
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 26, 2021
“Exchanging words with the police”? That’s a funny way of saying “being armed with a knife.”
The @nytimes own reporting:https://t.co/giObQ5X3Ox pic.twitter.com/AQZKMqjzNo
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 26, 2021
More from the @NYTimes:https://t.co/E0mDRrxkHV pic.twitter.com/BmF5KEYLQO
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 26, 2021
Jan. 5, @NYTimes: “Mr. Blake had admitted to holding a knife… switching it from one hand to another… and … Mr. Blake had turned toward an officer w/ the knife immediately before he was shot.
Jul 25, NYTimes: “Blake was shot in the back after exchanging words w/ the police” https://t.co/Zx2R16g7qX pic.twitter.com/uBkcGVPgYR
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 26, 2021
Jacob Blake had a knife. It’s right there in the New York Times. Did they just forget or what?
Tbf, you can’t really blame NY Times reporters for not reading the NY Times
— 🃏 Hunter Biden’s Computer Repairman (@OverpaidA) July 26, 2021
Good point.
