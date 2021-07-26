https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/26/jeryl-bier-catches-the-new-york-times-ignoring-their-own-reporting-to-rewrite-history-on-the-jacob-blake-shooting/

The New York Times published a piece yesterday on tennis star Naomi Osaka, who’s also been making a name for herself as an activist.

Independent journalist Jeryl Bier was reading the piece when he ran across a rather interesting passage about the effect that the Jacob Blake shooting had on Osaka:

“Exchanging words with the police”? That’s a funny way of saying “being armed with a knife.”

Jacob Blake had a knife. It’s right there in the New York Times. Did they just forget or what?

Good point.

