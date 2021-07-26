https://hannity.com/media-room/joe-snaps-biden-calls-reporter-a-real-pain-in-the-neck-when-asked-about-vaccines/

President Biden snapped at reporters from the Oval Office Monday alongside the Iraqi Prime Minister; calling one members of the press pool a “pain in the neck.”

“Mr. President, Veterans Affairs is going to have a mandate for its healthcare…” started the reporter.

“You are such a pain in the neck!” exclaimed Biden. “That has nothing to do with Iraq.”

“I take that as a compliment,” fired-back the journalist.

“I’ll answer your question. Yes, Veterans Affairs is going to require that workers have to be vaccinated,” confirmed the President.

President Biden calls NBC News’ @KellyO a “pain in the neck.” “I take that as a compliment,” she replies.

pic.twitter.com/R4ETymAn3R — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 26, 2021

His comments come hours after he launched into a bizarre speech where he seemingly forgot the name of a member of Congress then asked about the location of a guest’s mother.

“Congressman Scott, Congressman, … where is he? There you are… You understand this better than anybody does. I want to thank you Congressman for all your work,” said Biden.

“I want to thank you all for being here… By the way, where’s mom? Is she here? She’s watching, oh okay. I thought they looked and said mom was out there. I was going to ask her to stand up. But mom, you can’t stand up if you’re home,” added the President.

Joe Biden forgets a congressman’s name, then confuses whether a guest’s mother is attending the event. “Where’s mom? Mom?” pic.twitter.com/YxOMsKprQr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 26, 2021

Watch the President’s comment above.

JOE EXPLODES! Biden Snaps in Switzerland, Asks ‘What the Hell? What Do You Do All the Time?’ posted by Hannity Staff – 6.16.21 President Biden snapped at reporters after his hours-long meeting with Vladimir Putin Wednesday in Switzerland, asking one journalist “what the hell, what do you do all the time??” “Why are you so confident [Putin] will change his behavior, Mr. President?” asked a reporter with CNN. “I’m not confident I’m going to change his behavior. What the hell? What do you do all the time? When did I say I was confident? I said….let’s get it straight….” fired-back the President. “I’m not confident of anything, I’m just stating the facts,” concluded Biden. “If you don’t understand that you’re in the wrong business.” Watch the fiery exchange above. FLASHBACK: Biden Snaps at Audience Member over Hunter, Challenges Him to Push-Up Contest, IQ Test posted by Hannity Staff – 12.05.19 **Flashback December 2019** Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden snapped at an audience member during a campaign stop in Iowa Thursday; calling the man a “damned liar” when asked about his son Hunter’s relationship with the Ukraine. #BREAKING: Biden gets in testy exchange with audience member in Iowa: “You’re a damn liar” https://t.co/SWhQ5AWF3z pic.twitter.com/3zqBG2gPiI — The Hill (@thehill) December 5, 2019 “You’re a damn liar, man. That’s not true,” fired-back Biden. “No one has ever said that.” “You want to check my shape man, let’s do pushups together here, man,” Biden told him. “Let’s run. Let’s do whatever you want to do. Let’s take an IQ test. Ok?” Read the full report here. Source: The Hill

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

