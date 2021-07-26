https://hannity.com/media-room/just-in-california-to-require-mandatory-vaccines-for-all-state-employees-healthcare-workers/

TOTAL RECALL: Newsom Begs Californians to ‘Voluntarily Reduce Water Consumption’ By 15%

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.09.21

Embattled California Governor Gavin Newsom is pleading with Golden State resident’s to “voluntarily” limit their water consumption as the region struggles with high-temperatures and drought conditions.

“We’re hopeful that people will take that mindset they brought into the last drought and extend that forward with a 15% voluntary reduction, not only on residences but industrial commercial operations and agricultural operations,” Newsom said in a news conference.

“We’re not trying to be oppressive,” Newsom stressed, The Times reported. “Again, these are voluntary standards.”

Newsom will officially be recalled on September 14th as he fends of potential challengers eager to take his position.

The Governor has faced a growing backlash over a series of botched plans; including his decision to shutter businesses for more than a year to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Read the full report at Fox News.