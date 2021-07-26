https://www.wpxi.com/news/trending/fort-worth-shooting-suspected-gunman-stoned-death-after-1-killed-2-hurt-reports-say/LIZHMGMETNEAVBXVW247R76G7I/
FORT WORTH, Texas — A suspected shooter was stoned to death early Monday after he killed one person and injured two others in Fort Worth, Texas, according to multiple reports.
The incident occurred about 1 a.m. on Shiloh Drive in the Como neighborhood, WOAI-TV reported. In a statement obtained by KDFW-TV, police said a gunman shot three people, killing one of them, following a fight at a party.
“Fort Worth police say the crowd defended themselves with gardening stones, killing the gunman,” KDFW reporter Shannon Murray wrote in a social media post shared on Twitter.
The two injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, WOAI reported. No further information was immediately available.
