https://www.wpxi.com/news/trending/fort-worth-shooting-suspected-gunman-stoned-death-after-1-killed-2-hurt-reports-say/LIZHMGMETNEAVBXVW247R76G7I/

FORT WORTH, Texas — A suspected shooter was stoned to death early Monday after he killed one person and injured two others in Fort Worth, Texas, according to multiple reports.

>> Read more trending news

The incident occurred about 1 a.m. on Shiloh Drive in the Como neighborhood, WOAI-TV reported. In a statement obtained by KDFW-TV, police said a gunman shot three people, killing one of them, following a fight at a party.

“Fort Worth police say the crowd defended themselves with gardening stones, killing the gunman,” KDFW reporter Shannon Murray wrote in a social media post shared on Twitter.

It’s not clear what led up to the shooting but police say it started with some kind of disturbance between a group of people who knew each other. pic.twitter.com/fNuj5zZaaF — Shannon Murray (@ShannonMFox4) July 26, 2021

The two injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, WOAI reported. No further information was immediately available.

Learn more here or here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

