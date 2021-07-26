https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/majority-registered-voters-say-pandemic-related-shutdowns-did-more-harm?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A majority of registered U.S. voters say shutting down businesses and other parts of the country for roughly the past year to slow the spread of COVID-19 “did more harm than good,” despite good intentions, according to a new Scott Rasmussen national survey.

Fifty-five percent of the respondents agreed with the statement, while 38% disagreed and 7% said they were not sure.

Seventy-six percent of Republicans and 51% of Independents agreed the lockdowns did more harm than good. However, 57% of Democrats disagreed.

“As on most pandemic related topics, there is a partisan divide,” Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen surveyed 1,200 registered voters from July 21-24, using a mixed-mode approach.

During the pandemic, government officials exercised extraordinary power over the lives of individual Americans, the pollster said.

The survey also found 62% of respondents are worried that many government officials will try to continue exercising such power over individual Americans.

