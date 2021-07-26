https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/26/make-harassment-great-again-joy-reid-toasts-to-angry-man-who-got-in-tucker-carlsons-face-video/

In case you missed it, Tucker Carlson was accosted by a dude who was — shall we say? — not a fan:

Good morning! Reposting this video of a Montana man telling Tucker Carlson he is “the worst human being known to mankind” just because. pic.twitter.com/AeZyiTbi7k — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 25, 2021

That guy really got in Carlson’s face. We assume we’re supposed to be impressed by that. Joy Reid certainly is:

This gentleman from Montana should never have to pay for another beer as long as he lives. Cheees to this man. https://t.co/c85dUMLHyZ — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) July 25, 2021

“Cheees” to a man who feels compelled to harass Tucker Carlson for wanting to mind his own business.

Haha CHEERS NOT CHEESE but hell, give him free cheese too! #vacationspelling — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) July 25, 2021

Would Joy Reid want to give free beer and cheese to someone who gets up in her face while she’s shopping, too?

That man is everyone in America. — DR. KRUPALI 🇺🇸 (@krupali) July 25, 2021

That man is not everyone in America, because there are actually quite a lot of Americans — of many political persuasions — who understand why it’s wrong to behave like that man did. And they understood that rewarding that kind of behavior can have some pretty dangerous consequences:

Encouraging this kind of behavior is going to lead to violence. And, the blood will be on the hands of people like Reid. https://t.co/OLw0lVWr32 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 25, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

