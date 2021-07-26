https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/07/26/make-harassment-great-again-joy-reid-toasts-to-angry-man-who-got-in-tucker-carlsons-face-video/

In case you missed it, Tucker Carlson was accosted by a dude who was — shall we say? — not a fan:

That guy really got in Carlson’s face. We assume we’re supposed to be impressed by that. Joy Reid certainly is:

“Cheees” to a man who feels compelled to harass Tucker Carlson for wanting to mind his own business.

Would Joy Reid want to give free beer and cheese to someone who gets up in her face while she’s shopping, too?

That man is not everyone in America, because there are actually quite a lot of Americans — of many political persuasions — who understand why it’s wrong to behave like that man did. And they understood that rewarding that kind of behavior can have some pretty dangerous consequences:

