http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/Wzwqm3GC-mw/antifa-made-me-do-it-726508

JULY 26–Antifa made me do it.

That claim is central to the “stand your ground” defense being floated by the Oklahoma man charged with shooting an unarmed woman in the back as she ran away from his home after tearing down one of his Nazi flags.

In a court motion arguing that he is immune from prosecution, Alexander Feaster, 46, claims that he was fearful of an “imminent Antifa attack on his home” last June when he shot Kyndal McVey, 27, with his AR-15 rifle.

McVey, who had been at a party across the street from Feaster’s home in Hunter (pop. 165), was hit in the lower abdomen and legs as she fled with the flag around 2:55 AM. Without warning, cops allege, Feaster opened fire on McVey, whose injuries required multiple surgeries and weeks of hospitalization.

In his immunity motion, Feaster (seen above) claims that a neighbor had alerted him to a “plot” by “antifa activists” to vandalize his home, and that there was “a threat to his life.”

Wary of the young partygoers across the street and “from the tip off of an imminent Antifa attack on his home,” Feaster “had his AR-15 rifle ready in case he was to be attacked,” according to the motion, which states that Feaster’s Nazi flags–which were illuminated by flood lights–had frequently been stolen.

Feaster’s lawyers contend that the Air Force veteran had a “sincere and reasonable fear of imminent peril of death or great bodily harm” when he used “defensive force” against the fleeing McVey. These fears “were not unreasonable in the summer of 2020, with the media and left-wing activists drumming up riots and praising violence against their political adversaries,” wrote Stephen Jones, Feaster’s lawyer.

“It is a truth that if Mr. Feaster were not a Nazi he would likely not have been charged here,” argued Jones, who noted that, “although identifying with a universally despised political ideology, Mr. Feaster considers himself a loyal American.” Jones added that Feaster’s flags (pictured at left) were a “first amendment display” that was “not dissimilar from the flying of the ‘Make America Great Again’ flag, or the Gay Pride flag, or the ‘Don’t Tread On Me’ Gadsten Snake flag.”

Charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon, a felony, Feaster is free on $75,000 bond. He is scheduled for a November 19 preliminary hearing, at which Feaster seeks to argue his immunity claim.

In a July 2 response to Feaster’s motion, prosecutors argued that the defendant did not have a reasonable belief that McVey was trying to enter his home, adding that “the defendant relies on the notion that his use of force stopped a wildly imaginary attack.” Under Feaster’s theory, “retail security guards may lawfully shoot retreating shoplifters,” stated prosecutor Sean Hill. (4 pages)





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

