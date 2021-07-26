https://www.theepochtimes.com/manhunt-for-suspect-accused-of-fatally-shooting-washington-detective-ends-in-oregon_3918654.html

A suspect believed to be responsible for fatally injuring a Washington sheriff’s detective on July 23 was taken into custody over the weekend, authorities confirmed.

Detectives with the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force and the Salem Police Department located and arrested 26-year-old Guillermo O. Raya in Salem, Oregon, on July 25, the Vancouver (Washington) Police Department said in a press release.

He will be extradited to Clark County to face charges in the shooting death of Clark County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sergeant Jeremy Brown.

Raya was one of three suspects allegedly connected with the fatal shooting of 46-year-old Brown—a 15-year veteran of the sheriff’s office—who was killed while conducting surveillance at an apartment complex in Vancouver.

The two other suspects, Abran Raya-Leon, 28, and Misty M. Raya, 35, were arrested on the day of the shooting on unrelated felony warrants following a manhunt that involved multiple agencies.

Vancouver authorities said other units in the area responded after Detective Brown was not answering his radio. Around that same time, a local resident also called 911 and said he saw a male inside a vehicle bleeding and heard something that sounded like gunshots.

The trio, two men and one woman, then fled the scene as authorities responded, prompting a pursuit by law enforcement.

“Two males and a female fled the location and were pursued by law enforcement,” police said. “Their vehicle crashed near Padden Parkway and Interstate 205 and the three occupants fled on foot.”

Leon and Misty Raya were both arrested after multiple authorities managed to take them into custody.

The third suspect, Guillermo Raya, managed to get away that day before being arrested by U.S. Marshals and Salem Police out of state on July 25.

Authorities said additional details will be released as the investigation moves forward.

From NTD News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

