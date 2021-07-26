https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/massive-cuba-libre-demonstration-marching-towards-white-house-right-now/
WATCH: Video shows massive number of protesters marching towards White House to protest and to demand Biden to take action on Cuba pic.twitter.com/Gyk0M9zUYZ
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 26, 2021
Happening now in DC.
Last night in front of the White House
Organized by St. Petersberg man
Clashes break out yesterday
BREAKING: Protests erupt in front of the White House – demanding President Biden to take action in Cuba. pic.twitter.com/a2kqkkvHbW
— Newsmax (@newsmax) July 26, 2021