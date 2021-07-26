https://thehill.com/homenews/house/564856-mccarthy-mocks-cheney-and-kinzinger-as-pelosi-republicans

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthyKevin McCarthyMcCarthy: Pelosi appointing members of Jan. 6 panel who share ‘pre-conceived narrative’ Kinzinger denounces ‘lies and conspiracy theories’ while accepting spot on Jan. 6 panel Pelosi taps Kinzinger to serve on Jan. 6 panel MORE (R-Calif.) on Monday derided Reps. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyMcCarthy: Pelosi appointing members of Jan. 6 panel who share ‘pre-conceived narrative’ Kinzinger denounces ‘lies and conspiracy theories’ while accepting spot on Jan. 6 panel Pelosi taps Kinzinger to serve on Jan. 6 panel MORE (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger Adam Daniel KinzingerMcCarthy: Pelosi appointing members of Jan. 6 panel who share ‘pre-conceived narrative’ Kinzinger denounces ‘lies and conspiracy theories’ while accepting spot on Jan. 6 panel Pelosi taps Kinzinger to serve on Jan. 6 panel MORE (R-Ill.) as “Pelosi Republicans” for serving on a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

Reporters asked McCarthy in the Rose Garden of the White House about the panel established to investigate the insurrection, specifically about Republican concerns about the lack of GOP participation on the committee. Cheney and Kinzinger are the only two Republicans on the committee. McCarthy withdrew his appointments after Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiMcCarthy: Pelosi appointing members of Jan. 6 panel who share ‘pre-conceived narrative’ Kinzinger denounces ‘lies and conspiracy theories’ while accepting spot on Jan. 6 panel Pelosi taps Kinzinger to serve on Jan. 6 panel MORE (D-Calif.) blocked two of his picks.

“Who is that? Adam and Liz? Aren’t they kind of like Pelosi Republicans?” McCarthy said prior to an event to mark the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Speaking to another group of reporters, McCarthy again referred to the two as “Pelosi Republicans.” He declined to say if he planned to somehow punish them for agreeing to take part in the investigation.

“I think that’s pretty childish,” Cheney said at the Capitol when asked about McCarthy’s comments.

Kinzinger also described McCarthy’s remark as “childish.”

“We’re doing big things right now. We’re getting to the answers of the worst attack on the Capitol since the War of 1812. He can call me any names he wants, Kinzinger said. “I’m a Republican. Kevin McCarthy is technically my Republican leader. And to call, you know, members of Congress by childish names like Donald Trump used to do, I guess it’s just kind of par [for the course].”

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerHouse Democrats grow frustrated as they feel ignored by Senate Democrats warn leadership against excluding House from infrastructure talks Ethics panel upholds 0 mask fines against Greene, other GOP lawmakers MORE (D-Md.), meanwhile, called McCarthy’s comments “absurd.”

Pelosi on Sunday tapped Kinzinger, an Illinois centrist and a fierce critic of former President Trump Donald TrumpRonny Jackson, former White House doctor, predicts Biden will resign McCarthy: Pelosi appointing members of Jan. 6 panel who share ‘pre-conceived narrative’ Kinzinger denounces ‘lies and conspiracy theories’ while accepting spot on Jan. 6 panel MORE, to sit on the Jan. 6 panel, which is set this week to launch a comprehensive look into the causes, players and security failures surrounding the siege of the Capitol by Trump supporters.

Pelosi had previously chosen Cheney as one of her designated picks for the committee. Cheney is a former member of House GOP leadership who lost that role over her consistent criticism of Trump.

Cheney and Kinzinger have been among the most outspoken critics of Trump and his continued rhetoric around the 2020 election. The former president has made false claims that the election was rigged or fraudulent for months, despite numerous lawsuits being dismissed and multiple recounts verifying the outcome.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki Jen PsakiConflicting school mask guidance sparks confusion Biden walks fine line with Fox News White House on Cleveland Indians’ name change: ‘We certainly support their change of name’ MORE said President Biden Joe BidenHouse Republican calls second bout of COVID-19 ‘far more challenging’ Conflicting school mask guidance sparks confusion Biden: Pathway to citizenship in reconciliation package ‘remains to be seen’ MORE is supportive of Pelosi’s inclusion of Republican members who are interested in thoroughly investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

“His goal is the same goal that Speaker Pelosi has, which is to get to the bottom of what happened and prevent it from happening in the future,” Psaki said. “And he trusts her leadership to do exactly that.”

–Mike Lillis contributed to this report, which was updated at 2:15 p.m.

