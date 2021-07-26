https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-mccarthy-rips-cheney-and-kinzinger-as-pelosi-republicans?utm_campaign=64469
American News Jul 26, 2021 7:06 PM EST
“Really?” McCarthy incredulously replied. “Who was that? Adam and Liz? Aren’t they like Pelosi Republicans?”
Privacy and free speech are under attack.
Take back your internet freedom with Surfshark.
Surfshark.
Shortly after President Biden gave remarks on the anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act at the White House, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was asked his thoughts on the few Republicans who have opted to take part in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s January 6 “select committee.”
“Some Republicans—” Began a reporter, speaking to McCarthy
“Some Republicans,” McCarthy commented with sarcasm in his voice.
“—have been saying the GOP should play ball,” the reporter continued.
“Really?” McCarthy incredulously replied. “Who was that? Adam and Liz? Aren’t they like Pelosi Republicans?”
Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger have both staked a claim to spots on Pelosi’s distinctly partisan committee to investigate the Capitol riot of January 6. Pelosi called the committee despite there being little to no bipartisan support for the congressional investigation.
The events of Jan. 6, where Trump supporters broke off from a rally and illegally entered the Capitol Building, with the intent of stopping a joint session of congress wherein members were voting to certify the 2020 presidential election in Joe Biden’s favor, have been consistently intoned by Democrats who want to make sure the American public never forgets them.
Investigations are already underway by law enforcement, and over 500 people have been arrested in connection with the events of that day. Most have been charged with misdemeanor trespassing, and some have been tasked with reading progressive literature so they can better understand their violations.
Join and support independent free thinkers!
We’re independent and can’t be cancelled. The establishment media is increasingly dedicated to divisive cancel culture, corporate
wokeism, and political correctness, all while covering up corruption from the corridors of power. The need for fact-based
journalism and thoughtful analysis has never been greater. When you support The Post Millennial, you support freedom of the press
at a time when it’s under direct attack.
Join the ranks of independent, free thinkers by supporting us today for as little as $1.