A little girl in Mississippi had to make a phone call to 911, but when emergency answered, she hung up.

The concerned operator called back right away, and 6-year-old Mylah picked up. What she said next made the Covington County Sheriff’s Department’s day.

A recording of the phone call was later posted on the department’s social media page.

“Hello, this is 911, we had a call from this number,” the operator is heard saying.

Mylah told her, “Hey, um, I need y’all to tell the sheriff, tomorrow.”

“Tell the sheriff what?” asked the operator.

“That I love him and I love all of y’all,” replied Mylah.

“Okay, I will make sure that I get that to him, okay?

“Okay,” said Mylah.

(Courtesy of Covington County Police Department; Illustration – releon8211/Shutterstock)

Sheriff Darrell Perkins got the message and was greatly moved by the 6-year-old’s kind gesture. Everyone at the department said they just had to find out who the little girl was.

“It touched my heart in such a way, I had to locate her and say thank you in person,” he told The Epoch Times. “It’s not every day a public servant hears something like this.”

He did just that, stopping by Mylah’s house with a surprise of his own: a basket filled with art supplies, paint, and coloring books for her.

In return, he got a big hug from the little girl, who starts first grade in just a few weeks. And she presented him with a drawing with a red heart.

“I needed to tell them that I love the sheriff, and I appreciate what they’ve done,” Mylah later told The Epoch Times. “And I love all of them.”

The sheriff also told the newspaper, “I would like to say we in law enforcement see and hear so much negativity.

“This makes our job easier with wonderful comments, and positive social media. This an experience of a life time, and something I won’t ever forget.”

