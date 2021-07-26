https://noqreport.com/2021/07/26/my-body-my-choice-why-mandatory-vaccines-are-ridiculous/

By Guest Author Devin Kennemore

Practically every day now the drumbeat – in the news, at your doctor’s office, your workplace, everywhere – to GET VACCINATED YOU IDIOT!!! grows louder and louder. I ask you, why ?

I’m old enough to remember when doctors all agreed that the purpose of achieving a high vaccination rate in a given population was to protect those who could not get the vaccine . The number I’ve always heard bandied about is something like 80%. At this level, so few people haven’t been vaccinated that the disease cannot find another host to infect before the infected person’s immune system wipes it out, or they die. This makes sense and it always has because it hasn’t always been possible to vaccinate everyone . Not everyone could afford the cost. You had to go to a doctor and they cost money. There weren’t enough doses to vaccinate literally everyone, so you vaccinated as many as you could. In the past, the inability of some people to get vaccinated was a real thing.

But notice something here. The purpose of achieving a high vaccination rate is to “protect those who cannot get the vaccine.” So, tell me, who […]