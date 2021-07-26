https://hannity.com/media-room/no-apologies-chicago-mayor-defends-speaking-only-to-reporters-of-color-id-do-it-again/

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot defended her recent decision to only speak with “reporters of color” to mark her first two years in office this week; saying she would “absolutely do it again” if given the opportunity.

“I would absolutely do it again. I’m unapologetic about it because it spurred a very important conversation, a conversation that needed to happen, that should have happened a long time ago,” Lightfoot told “Sway” host Kara Swisher in an interview published Monday.

“Here is the bottom line for me, to state the obvious, I’m a Black woman mayor. I’m the mayor of the third-largest city in the country, obviously I have a platform, and it’s important to me to advocate on things that I believe are important,” Lightfoot said. “Going back to why I ran, to disrupt the status quo. The media is critically important to our democracy … the media is in a time of incredible upheaval and disruption but our City hall press corps looks like it’s 1950 or 1970.”

“People that make the hiring decisions have to be focused on diversity,” she said. “In Chicago, we have a huge amount of diverse media talent. We’ve got schools that are of journalism that are best in class across the country, and I would say, really, across the world. So the absence of journalists of color, covering the mayor of the third-largest city in a country is absolutely unacceptable. And so I decided to say something about it.”

“No, it’s not about me choosing who covers me, right? I gave exclusive interviews. And we do get to choose who we talk to in exclusives. I gave exclusive interviews with journalists of color, right? One 24-hour period and it was like people’s heads exploded. I had journalists saying, ‘Does the mayor think I’m racist?’ No, it’s not about individuals,” Lightfoot said. “It’s about systemic racism.”

Read the full report here.

BIDEN SWINGS BY CHICAGO: President Briefly Meets with Mayor Lightfoot as Crime Surges posted by Hannity Staff – 7.07.21 From Fox News: President Biden met with Chicago’s mayor on Wednesday, in the wake of an extremely violent holiday weekend in the nation’s third most populous city. The president, on his way to an event in McHenry County, Illinois – where he’s making the case for the infrastructure deal reached by a bipartisan group of senators and the White House – was greeted by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, both Democrats, as he deplaned Air Force One at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. The meeting came after more than 100 people were shot and 19 killed over the Fourth of July weekend in Chicago, the city’s most violent weekend this year. And LIghtfoot has come under increasing pressure to take action. Lightfoot campaigned for mayor as a public safety expert and on Tuesday vowed that “we are doing absolutely everything that we can to stem the violence.” But the city council and neighborhood officials are growing restless. Biden’s stop in Chicago came hours after two federal agents and a Chicago police officer were shot early Wednesday while on duty in an unmarked law enforcement vehicle on the city’s Far South Side. After the meeting, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that “during a greet with Mayor Lightfoot on the airport tarmac, President Biden expressed his personal support for the two ATF officials and the Chicago police officer who were shot earlier today. He reiterated his commitment to working with the Mayor and leaders in Chicago in the fight against gun violence and conveyed that the Department of Justice would soon be in touch about the strike force announced just a few weeks ago that will be working with cities like Chicago.” Read the full report here. CHICAGO CARNAGE: 13 People Shot -2 Dead- in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago in Just 24 Hours posted by Hannity Staff – 10.16.20 At least 13 people were injured in a series of shootings across Chicago that left 2 people dead in less than 24 hours; raising even more questions over security in the nation’s third largest metropolis. “Two people were killed and 11 others were injured in shootings Thursday across Chicago,” reports the Chicago Sun Times. “The latest fatal attack left one man dead and another injured that afternoon on the Southwest Side.” An additional 10 people were shot -and one killed- the day before. A disturbing report from Cook County, Illinois released this week shows Chicago’s homicide rate jumping 52% since the Coronavirus pandemic spread across the United States earlier this year. “The medical examiner’s office for the nation’s second-largest county said 95 percent of the victims were people of color, and Chicago has already recorded more homicides this year than in all of 2019, USA Today reported,” reports The Hill. Homicides spike 52 percent in Chicago amid coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/pi2HxM8N5N pic.twitter.com/zO9sLPwZHr — The Hill (@thehill) September 17, 2020 “That’s not gonna happen. I will see him in court,” Mayor Lightfoot said after President Trump suggested bringing in the National Guard. “It’s not gonna happen, not in my city. And I’m not confident that the president has the power to do that. But we have our lawyers hard at work and if he tries to do that and usurp the power of our governor, and myself as the mayor, we will see him in court.” Read the full report here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

