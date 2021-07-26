http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/bPezvTnhec8/

In the Democrat-run city of St. Louis, Missouri, you are now required to wear a mask indoors, even if you’re vaccinated.

So what the hell’s the point of getting vaccinated?

If the vaccine won’t protect me without a mask, why bother getting vaccinated?

If my life won’t return to normal after I’m vaccinated, why get vaccinated?

Here’s the gist of the story via Fox News:

St. Louis County in Missouri is mandating face masks for everyone over the age of 5 when indoors regardless of vaccination status amid the spread of the delta variant, officials announced Friday. Masks are also “strongly encouraged” for groups when outdoors. “We’ve lost more than 500 St. Louisans to COVID-19, and if our region doesn’t work together to protect one another, we could see spikes that overwhelm our hospital and public health systems,” Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of health for the City of St. Louis, said Friday. St. Louis County reported 241 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bumping the 7-day average up to 212, which is slightly higher than the level that it was at in mid-April. The county’s average test positivity rate has risen to 9.4% over the past week, the highest it has been since late January.

In a city of nearly 300,000, government officials have forced everyone back into those filthy masks over 500 total deaths and 241 cases? And let’s not forget the words “cases” is meaningless, a scare tactic designed to bring about thoughts of overwhelmed hospitals and emergency rooms, when the truth is that many of those “cases” do not require any kind of medical care.

St. Louis just joined Los Angeles and California’s San Mateo County (where 90 percent of residents are vaccinated, lol) in bringing back this stupid policy that no one can adequately explain to me.

First off, everyone continues to ignore the results in states that had no mask mandates: Texas, South Dakota, and Florida. Through their own hospitalization and mortality rates, those three states proved that mask mandates (and lockdowns and capacity limits) make no difference.

But especially now, in the vaccine age, what is the point of a mask mandate?

The vaccinated have almost nothing to worry about from the China Flu, so the unvaccinated cannot hurt us. They can only hurt themselves. So why put the vaccinated in a mask? Why put anyone in a mask? The unvaccinated understand the risks. So let them take those risks.

None of this makes a lick of sense.

Remember when we were told that all of these fascist edicts were supposed to be about saving our healthcare system from being overburdened? Well, that’s not been a problem since early last year, and even then, it was only a problem in a few hotspots.

These mask mandates are tyranny, are the work of a religious cult who believe – with all evidence to the contrary – that wearing a dirty piece of cloth across your face will save you from a virus.

Truthfully, what they believe is that wearing a dirty piece of cloth over your face proves you’re compliant and a good person.

Democrats have gone stark raving mad.

This is as anti-science as it gets. This is flat-out superstition.

