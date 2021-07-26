https://www.theblaze.com/shows/glenn-beck-podcast/yeonmi-park-escaping-from-north-korea

The Biden administration is now doing everything it can to censor what it has decided is COVID-19 “misinformation.” But Glenn Beck isn’t confident that the silencing of voices will stop there.

Yeonmi Park grew up in North Korea, where there is no freedom of speech, and she joined Glenn to warn that America must not let this freedom go.

“Whenever authoritarianism rises, the first thing they go after is freedom of speech,” she said.

