https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/26/ny-post-vice-president-joe-biden-used-a-variety-of-private-email-addresses-sometimes-with-government-correspondence/

We kind of thought it was big news when in 2019 the FBI confirmed that it had found Hillary Clinton email records in the Obama White House. In 2015, President Obama had said he learned of Clinton’s homebrew email server from the news, just like he learned about everything else, apparently.

President Obama tells @CBSNews he first learned of @HillaryClinton‘s private email use for official business “through news reports.” — David Goodman (@davidgoodmanTV) March 7, 2015

Obama, using a pseudonym account, had been emailing back and forth with Clinton through her unsecured private email server. Clinton had to give the White House her new private email address because the president’s account could only receive emails from approved senders, so of course, the White House knew about it.

REPORT: VP Joe Biden kept private e-mail addresses from which he would sometimes forward and receive government correspondence using multiple pseudonyms, Hunter Biden’s laptop showshttps://t.co/1lXn3ae1qa — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 26, 2021

Hunter Biden’s laptop, dismissed by 50 former intelligence officials as Russian disinformation, continues to reveal secrets, such as some of then-Vice President Biden’s private email addresses: “Robin Ware,” “Robert L. Peters” and “JRB ware.” Miranda Devine reports for the New York Post:

In a four-week period in 2016, for instance, John Flynn, who worked in the Office of the Vice President, sent Joe his official daily schedule to his private e-mail address [email protected] and copied Hunter. There were 10 such e-mails copied to Hunter between May 18 and June 15, 2016. In one e-mail from Flynn to Joe, a k a Robert Peters, on May 26, 2016, and copied to Hunter, the schedule includes “8.45am prep for 9am phonecall with Pres Poroshenko.” Poroshenko was president of Ukraine and, at the time, Hunter was being paid $83,333 a month to sit on the board of corrupt Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings Ltd. Hunter introduced top Burisma executive Vadym Pozharskyi to his father in April 2015 at a dinner at Café Milano in Washington, DC.

“The Robert Peters e-mail address used a @pci.gov domain, a service labeled as problematic by the DNS Institute’s Domain Name System security report last year,” Devine adds.

We’ve seen this movie… — Ear II &ernity 🇺🇸 (@EarTo8ernity) July 26, 2021

Joe Biden needed a kid to help him connect to AOL so he could get to those emails too. — Nixon’s Head (@Nixons_Head_) July 27, 2021

Have to find that list of pseudonyms Hillary’s cabal used and search these new ones against Wikileaks. — The FBI is corrupt AF (@WokeIsAnIllness) July 26, 2021

This news will be banned. — TinNM 🇺🇸 (@TinNM1) July 27, 2021

This should trend for days….but it wont. — Can’t wait for College Football (@CountryOfTexas1) July 26, 2021

Of course. Same as Hillary. I would bet Obama’s whole cabinet had private email addresses which they used for government correspondence and transfer of classified information. — Luke Goldberg (@LukeGoldberg4) July 26, 2021

But he’s a kindly moderate who isn’t nasty on Twitter. — I Need a Translator for Joe’s Remarks (@CaputoStephanie) July 26, 2021

Hillary did it. Obummer did it. Why not joe?? — joaniec (@JoanieChn) July 26, 2021

Hillary is still in jail for her email server, right? Right? Right? — RW (@rwoster) July 27, 2021

People did go to jail for mishandling classified information; a sailor was sentenced to a year in prison on a felony charge of retaining national defense information without permission for taking six cell phone photos of the U.S.S. Alexandria’s propulsion system. (President Trump pardoned him.)

Related:

‘How is that not classified?’: Apparently Hillary Clinton had emails to President Obama on her private server https://t.co/QJsMe8TJWC — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 23, 2016

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

