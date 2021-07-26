https://www.oann.com/olympics-gymnastics-russian-olympic-committee-win-mens-team-gold/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-gymnastics-russian-olympic-committee-win-mens-team-gold



July 26, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Russian Olympic Committee claimed the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympic gymnastics competition in the men’s team event on Monday.

Japan took the silver with the bronze going to China.

(Reporting by Steve Keating, editing by Nick Mulvenney)

