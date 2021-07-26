https://www.oann.com/olympics-swimming-mckeown-wins-gold-in-womens-100m-backstroke/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-swimming-mckeown-wins-gold-in-womens-100m-backstroke
FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Swimming – Women’s 100m Backstroke – Heats – Tokyo Aquatics Centre – Tokyo, Japan – July 25, 2021. Kaylee McKeown of Australia reacts. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
July 27, 2021
TOKYO (Reuters) – Kaylee McKeown of Australia won the gold medal in the women’s 100 metres backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.
Kylie Masse of Canada won the silver and American Regan Smith took the bronze.
(Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)