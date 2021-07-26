https://www.oann.com/olympics-swimming-mckeown-wins-gold-in-womens-100m-backstroke/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=olympics-swimming-mckeown-wins-gold-in-womens-100m-backstroke



FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Swimming – Women’s 100m Backstroke – Heats – Tokyo Aquatics Centre – Tokyo, Japan – July 25, 2021. Kaylee McKeown of Australia reacts. REUTERS/Marko Djurica FILE PHOTO: Tokyo 2020 Olympics – Swimming – Women’s 100m Backstroke – Heats – Tokyo Aquatics Centre – Tokyo, Japan – July 25, 2021. Kaylee McKeown of Australia reacts. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

July 27, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – Kaylee McKeown of Australia won the gold medal in the women’s 100 metres backstroke at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Kylie Masse of Canada won the silver and American Regan Smith took the bronze.

(Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)

