https://thelibertydaily.com/patriotic-california-restaurant-posts-notice-proof-of-being-unvaccinated-required/

In a twist on an unfortunate theme that is spreading across the country, a popular Italian restaurant in California has posted signs demanding proof that its patrons are NOT vaccinated. It’s a political statement more than a real policy. Employees will not be asking customers about their current vaccine status, nor should they.

Restaurants and other businesses across the country are mandating proof of vaccination for both customers and employees. It’s all part of the dastardly push for ubiquitous injections of the experimental drugs the government is labeling as “Covid-19 Vaccines.” But more and more patriots are speaking out, as they should, and some business owners are standing firm for their freedoms… and ours.

The article below dedicates very little time to the plight of Basilico’s Pasta e Vino in Huntington Beach or its owner, Tony Roman. The bulk of the article is mainstream media’s obligatory pronouncement that the “vaccines” are safe and effective. It also spends a lot of space disguising commentary as news by highlighting all of the “facts” that should compel people to get vaccinated. As much as I hate linking to propaganda that pretends to be news, crediting sources is important. So, according to the Los Angeles Times:

When restaurants across California halted indoor dining as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in March 2020, Basilico’s Pasta e Vino in Huntington Beach continued to welcome patrons. When officials issued an order for establishments to mandate face coverings to stem the spread of the virus, the Orange County eatery declared itself a mask-free zone and required that diners remove them before entering. This week, the Italian restaurant issued another decree: Proof of being unvaccinated is required for entry. Two signs bearing the message were taped to the windows of the restaurant, which is nestled between a gym and a sustainable beauty salon in a small strip mall at Hamilton Avenue and Brookhurst Street. “We have zero tolerance for treasonous, anti-American stupidity,” the signs read.

This latest move by Roman was prompted by indications that California will soon enter another round of lockdowns. Local lockdowns have already been initiated, including in neighboring Los Angeles County just 20 miles north of the restaurant. About a third of California counties have issued new face mask guidance with Covid-19 cases spiking despite the state’s high vaccination rate.

It is unlikely we’ll see statewide lockdowns until after the recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom in September, and only if Newsom is able to fend off the efforts. That is one of many things at stake for Californians.

The Los Angeles Times filled their article with rhetoric, but did allow Roman to make one statement:

Basilico’s owner, Tony Roman, said in an email that he was fighting government policies he says are harmful. “With warning signs of another impending lockdown, and many business owners again emboldening those who I refer to as ‘the lockdown tiny tyrants’ — this time by imposing proof-of-vaccination policies — we chose to fire another missile of defiance to further make our point in defense of American liberty and freedom,” he said.

As vaccine- and lockdown-lunacy continues to accelerate, we need more bold business owners to step up and say what needs to be said to the tyrants.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

