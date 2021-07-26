https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/26/paul-krugman-reveals-the-not-so-hidden-subtext-of-pro-natalism-the-need-for-more-white-christians/
Ohio senatorial candidate J.D. Vance made headlines over the weekend when he, according to the New York Post, took aim at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “and other leaders of the ‘childless left’ for their lack of ‘physical commitment to the future of this country.’” Vance continued, arguing that parents “have a personal and direct stake” in the country “via their own offspring.”
Vance also praised a policy that pays parents who have multiple children:
Interesting speech. Vance praised a policy by Viktor Orban that pays parents who have multiple children – “why can’t we do that here?” – but didn’t mention the Democrats’ child tax credit.
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) July 24, 2021
That tweet sent the New York Times’ Paul Krugman off on a thread in which he argued the economics have people having more children. Here are excerpts:
Probably going to write about the return of “family values” soon. But a brief thread on the economics. Huge evidence that spending more on children does a lot for their future health and productivity. But should more children per se also be a goal? 4/
— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) July 25, 2021
Blah blah blah …
So the economic case for pro-natalism is really weak — so you’re left with some kind of “family values” argument (I mean, look at how fatherhood has mellowed and matured Donald Trump) or, not-so-hidden subtext, the need for more white Christians … 10/
— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) July 25, 2021
First of all, they can’t quit Trump, and second, the not-so-hidden subtext of pro-natalism is “the need for more white Christians”?
extraordinary
— eigenrobot (@eigenrobot) July 26, 2021
Enjoy your cats Paul.
— Gregory Allen Perry (@gallenperry) July 26, 2021
“Oh no! This will negatively impact the economy!” pic.twitter.com/OvDeOxyHru
— Platonist for the People (@Areopagiticum) July 26, 2021
The best case for having children is that God wills it.
— Brigham Dynamite (@BrighamDynamite) July 26, 2021
The idea that the world is a better place with less children is a sickness
— Grizzlegutweed the Bear (@Grizzlegutweed1) July 26, 2021
I remember the long ago time before you lost your mind when I enjoyed reading you.
— Pragmatic Polar Bear (@Admiral1868) July 26, 2021
When it comes to the worst “social science”, economics really gives gender studies a run for its money
— recalcitrant (@meraklikoylu) July 26, 2021
Bro my kids will actually visit me when I’m 65 unlike yours
— Summer Youth (@MusingsOfYouth) July 26, 2021
Ratio.
— Protean Times (@proteantimes) July 26, 2021
I’ve got 7 kids and we’re mixed, plenty of other large families that are all minority. When a “hidden subtext” exists mostly in your own mind, it’s called an “assumption.”
— Thy Geekdom Come (@ThyGeekdomCome) July 26, 2021
Frankly the last part there is a good enough argument for me
— James (@NotJamesFromVa) July 26, 2021
Or it could be that having kids is a normal part of life and brings people happiness and meaning? Psychic profit is real, though you wouldn’t know real economics if it put on a heavy metal concert outside your bedroom at 3 AM.
— K (@kauthor4) July 26, 2021
The New York Times has more reptiles than the Bronx Zoo
— Karl (@karltortellini) July 26, 2021
Honestly, wtf are you talking about? Only you can come up with these bizarre rationalizations for eugenics.
— David C. Ronquillo (@justakidfromlbc) July 26, 2021
You were almost making a rare, rational argument, and then tripped over bigotry at the finish line.
— Tim Spivey (@timspivey) July 26, 2021
What’s wrong with white Christians?
— Zenith RCA (@RcaZenith) July 25, 2021
I like white Christians. Are you against them, Paul?
— literally a leaf (@ALiteralLEAF) July 26, 2021
Does this mean the economic case for immigration is “really weak”?
— Holtz (@Biorealism) July 26, 2021
We can always count on you to be in search of the next sound bite.
— bkt007 (@bkt007) July 26, 2021
I don’t know, maybe the reason many cultures outside of America’s waspy elite value big families is because we think of children as more than numbers on a spreadsheet?
— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 25, 2021
The spreadsheet was made for man, not man for the spreadsheet.
— Martian Orthodox (@MartianOrthodox) July 26, 2021
Amusing random dig at Trump, when you consider his children vs the current president’s
— Jack Mastrangelo (@JackMastrangelo) July 26, 2021
Hey — Hunter Biden is a serious artist now.
You have been wrong about literally everything.
— Scuzzy Modem (@scsimodem) July 26, 2021
What is wrong with you?
— mftonttu (@mftonttu) July 26, 2021
How many times does this guy have to fail or be wrong about the big issues before people stop paying attention to him?
— Shawn Ryan’s Lost Red Shoe (@Johnston802) July 25, 2021
Related:
Paul Krugman says don’t worry too much about ‘transitory price blips’ — aka ‘inflation’ (and people have thoughts) https://t.co/Mhx7ZaGJPG
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 29, 2021