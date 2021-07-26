https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/26/paul-krugman-reveals-the-not-so-hidden-subtext-of-pro-natalism-the-need-for-more-white-christians/

Ohio senatorial candidate J.D. Vance made headlines over the weekend when he, according to the New York Post, took aim at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “and other leaders of the ‘childless left’ for their lack of ‘physical commitment to the future of this country.’” Vance continued, arguing that parents “have a personal and direct stake” in the country “via their own offspring.”

Vance also praised a policy that pays parents who have multiple children:

That tweet sent the New York Times’ Paul Krugman off on a thread in which he argued the economics have people having more children. Here are excerpts:

Blah blah blah …

First of all, they can’t quit Trump, and second, the not-so-hidden subtext of pro-natalism is “the need for more white Christians”?

