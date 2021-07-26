https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/26/paul-krugman-reveals-the-not-so-hidden-subtext-of-pro-natalism-the-need-for-more-white-christians/

Ohio senatorial candidate J.D. Vance made headlines over the weekend when he, according to the New York Post, took aim at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “and other leaders of the ‘childless left’ for their lack of ‘physical commitment to the future of this country.’” Vance continued, arguing that parents “have a personal and direct stake” in the country “via their own offspring.”

Vance also praised a policy that pays parents who have multiple children:

Interesting speech. Vance praised a policy by Viktor Orban that pays parents who have multiple children – “why can’t we do that here?” – but didn’t mention the Democrats’ child tax credit. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) July 24, 2021

That tweet sent the New York Times’ Paul Krugman off on a thread in which he argued the economics have people having more children. Here are excerpts:

Probably going to write about the return of “family values” soon. But a brief thread on the economics. Huge evidence that spending more on children does a lot for their future health and productivity. But should more children per se also be a goal? 4/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) July 25, 2021

Blah blah blah …

So the economic case for pro-natalism is really weak — so you’re left with some kind of “family values” argument (I mean, look at how fatherhood has mellowed and matured Donald Trump) or, not-so-hidden subtext, the need for more white Christians … 10/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) July 25, 2021

First of all, they can’t quit Trump, and second, the not-so-hidden subtext of pro-natalism is “the need for more white Christians”?

extraordinary — eigenrobot (@eigenrobot) July 26, 2021

Enjoy your cats Paul. — Gregory Allen Perry (@gallenperry) July 26, 2021

“Oh no! This will negatively impact the economy!” pic.twitter.com/OvDeOxyHru — Platonist for the People (@Areopagiticum) July 26, 2021

The best case for having children is that God wills it. — Brigham Dynamite (@BrighamDynamite) July 26, 2021

The idea that the world is a better place with less children is a sickness — Grizzlegutweed the Bear (@Grizzlegutweed1) July 26, 2021

I remember the long ago time before you lost your mind when I enjoyed reading you. — Pragmatic Polar Bear (@Admiral1868) July 26, 2021

When it comes to the worst “social science”, economics really gives gender studies a run for its money — recalcitrant (@meraklikoylu) July 26, 2021

Bro my kids will actually visit me when I’m 65 unlike yours — Summer Youth (@MusingsOfYouth) July 26, 2021

Ratio. — Protean Times (@proteantimes) July 26, 2021

I’ve got 7 kids and we’re mixed, plenty of other large families that are all minority. When a “hidden subtext” exists mostly in your own mind, it’s called an “assumption.” — Thy Geekdom Come (@ThyGeekdomCome) July 26, 2021

Frankly the last part there is a good enough argument for me — James (@NotJamesFromVa) July 26, 2021

Or it could be that having kids is a normal part of life and brings people happiness and meaning? Psychic profit is real, though you wouldn’t know real economics if it put on a heavy metal concert outside your bedroom at 3 AM. — K (@kauthor4) July 26, 2021

The New York Times has more reptiles than the Bronx Zoo — Karl (@karltortellini) July 26, 2021

Honestly, wtf are you talking about? Only you can come up with these bizarre rationalizations for eugenics. — David C. Ronquillo (@justakidfromlbc) July 26, 2021

You were almost making a rare, rational argument, and then tripped over bigotry at the finish line. — Tim Spivey (@timspivey) July 26, 2021

What’s wrong with white Christians? — Zenith RCA (@RcaZenith) July 25, 2021

I like white Christians. Are you against them, Paul? — literally a leaf (@ALiteralLEAF) July 26, 2021

Does this mean the economic case for immigration is “really weak”? — Holtz (@Biorealism) July 26, 2021

We can always count on you to be in search of the next sound bite. — bkt007 (@bkt007) July 26, 2021

I don’t know, maybe the reason many cultures outside of America’s waspy elite value big families is because we think of children as more than numbers on a spreadsheet? — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) July 25, 2021

The spreadsheet was made for man, not man for the spreadsheet. — Martian Orthodox (@MartianOrthodox) July 26, 2021

Amusing random dig at Trump, when you consider his children vs the current president’s — Jack Mastrangelo (@JackMastrangelo) July 26, 2021

Hey — Hunter Biden is a serious artist now.

You have been wrong about literally everything. — Scuzzy Modem (@scsimodem) July 26, 2021

What is wrong with you? — mftonttu (@mftonttu) July 26, 2021

How many times does this guy have to fail or be wrong about the big issues before people stop paying attention to him? — Shawn Ryan’s Lost Red Shoe (@Johnston802) July 25, 2021

Related:

Paul Krugman says don’t worry too much about ‘transitory price blips’ — aka ‘inflation’ (and people have thoughts) https://t.co/Mhx7ZaGJPG — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 29, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

