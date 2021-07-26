

Surfshark Privacy and free speech are under attack. Take back your internet freedom with

PayPal has announced that it will partner with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) to “protect marginalized communities.”

The duo will seek to do this by launching a “research effort” to “understand how extremists leverage financial platforms to fund criminal activity.”

The intelligence gathered through this research initiative will be shared broadly across the financial industry and with policymakers and law enforcement, a joint statement says.

We’re excited to announce a new partnership with @PayPal to fight extremism and hate.

We’ve launched a research effort to understand how extremists leverage financial platforms to fund criminal activity. To read more: https://t.co/1iQVHVWBpV pic.twitter.com/1LgISDPsos — ADL (@ADL) July 26, 2021

“By identifying partners across sectors with common goals and complementary resources, we can make an even greater impact than any of us could do on our own,” said Aaron Karczmer, Chief Risk Officer and EVP, Risk and Platform at PayPal.

“We are excited to partner with the ADL, other non-profits and law enforcement in our fight against hate in all its forms.”

The initiative with PayPal will be led through ADL’s Center on Extremism, which calls itself “a leading authority on extremism, terrorism and hate.” It led for calls to “delete PayPal.”

Delete PayPal — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) July 26, 2021

The duo will “focus on further uncovering and disrupting the financial pipelines that support extremist and hate movements.” The statement adds that they will also aim its crosshairs at “actors and networks spreading and profiting from all forms of hate and bigotry against any community.”

“All of us, including in the private sector, have a critical role to play in fighting the spread of extremism and hate. With this new initiative, we’re setting a new standard for companies to bring their expertise to critical social issues,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO, ADL.

“We have a unique opportunity to further understand how hate spreads and develop key insights that will inform the efforts of the financial industry, law enforcement, and our communities in mitigating extremist threats.”

PayPal also owns Venmo The censors are coming — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) July 26, 2021

This is the latest of PayPal’s recent attempts to end funding to groups or individuals they deem extreme. Last year, the company paired with criminologists to end funding to criminal groups.