https://thepostmillennial.com/paypal-partners-with-adl-to-fight-extremism-and-protect-marginalized-communities?utm_campaign=64469
American News Jul 26, 2021 3:21 PM EST
The initiative with PayPal will be led through ADL’s Center on Extremism, which calls itself “a leading authority on extremism, terrorism and hate.”
Privacy and free speech are under attack.
Take back your internet freedom with Surfshark.
Surfshark.
PayPal has announced that it will partner with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) to “protect marginalized communities.”
The duo will seek to do this by launching a “research effort” to “understand how extremists leverage financial platforms to fund criminal activity.”
The intelligence gathered through this research initiative will be shared broadly across the financial industry and with policymakers and law enforcement, a joint statement says.
“By identifying partners across sectors with common goals and complementary resources, we can make an even greater impact than any of us could do on our own,” said Aaron Karczmer, Chief Risk Officer and EVP, Risk and Platform at PayPal.
“We are excited to partner with the ADL, other non-profits and law enforcement in our fight against hate in all its forms.”
The initiative with PayPal will be led through ADL’s Center on Extremism, which calls itself “a leading authority on extremism, terrorism and hate.” It led for calls to “delete PayPal.”
The duo will “focus on further uncovering and disrupting the financial pipelines that support extremist and hate movements.” The statement adds that they will also aim its crosshairs at “actors and networks spreading and profiting from all forms of hate and bigotry against any community.”
“All of us, including in the private sector, have a critical role to play in fighting the spread of extremism and hate. With this new initiative, we’re setting a new standard for companies to bring their expertise to critical social issues,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO, ADL.
“We have a unique opportunity to further understand how hate spreads and develop key insights that will inform the efforts of the financial industry, law enforcement, and our communities in mitigating extremist threats.”
This is the latest of PayPal’s recent attempts to end funding to groups or individuals they deem extreme. Last year, the company paired with criminologists to end funding to criminal groups.
Join and support independent free thinkers!
We’re independent and can’t be cancelled. The establishment media is increasingly dedicated to divisive cancel culture, corporate
wokeism, and political correctness, all while covering up corruption from the corridors of power. The need for fact-based
journalism and thoughtful analysis has never been greater. When you support The Post Millennial, you support freedom of the press
at a time when it’s under direct attack.
Join the ranks of independent, free thinkers by supporting us today for as little as $1.