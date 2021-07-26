http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/HoEETBFkJ80/PIERS-MORGAN-Americas-anti-vaxxers-snatching-covid-defeat-jaws-vaccinated-victory.html

America has hit a roadblock in the coronavirus pandemic.

A hard, very dangerous and completely unnecessary roadblock.

Put bluntly, a lot of deluded, ill-informed, shamefully scare-mongered, or simply complacent Americans have got it into their heads that either the covid vaccines are somehow more dangerous than covid itself, or the virus isn’t serious enough to warrant protection from it.

Some of these sceptics believe the insane conspiracy-theory that the US Government is using vaccines to plant microchips in their heads to control their minds. (Don’t laugh: a recent Economist/YouGov poll revealed that 20% of Americans really do suspect this.)

Many more, tens of millions of people across the United States, are hesitant to get jabbed for all manner of other reasons ranging from doubts about the vaccine’s efficacy, to a fear they impair fertility, damage pregnancy, alter DNA, magnetize you, or even actively help transmit the virus.

These unsubstantiated theories have been fuelled by anti-vaxxer whack-jobs online, and especially on social media.

And they have sadly begun to have a very real and deadly influence, as I can personally attest.

A lot of deluded, ill-informed, shamefully scare-mongered, or simply complacent Americans have got it into their heads that either the covid vaccines are somehow more dangerous than covid itself, or the virus isn’t serious enough to warrant protection from it

Fewer than one in ten Americans who reject the vaccines trust the nation’s top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci, and only 20% trust the Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC). This is largely down to a lengthy concerted effort by many anti-vaxxers on social media, and some in the mainstream media, to denigrate both Fauci and the CDC

I’ve just had covid, the Delta variant, despite being fully vaccinated with the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine.

It was an unpleasant experience and I felt quite sick, as sick as I’ve felt from any illness, but I never came close to being hospitalized or dying.

So, the vaccine worked: it stopped me getting seriously ill.

But when I revealed this on Twitter and Instagram, and urged people to get jabbed, I was promptly bombarded with an astonishing amount of utterly insane and incredibly vitriolic responses from the anti-vaxxer brigade – many of them in America.

They accused me of being paid by the UK government to say this, or of being paid by the vaccine companies, or by Bill Gates to help him in his evil masterplan to stick his own 5g chips in our brains.

They didn’t believe I’d had covid, or if I did, then it proved the vaccines don’t work.

They screamed abuse at me for encouraging people to get the vaccines, many branding me ‘Mengele’ after Josef Mengele, the evil Nazi ‘Angel of Death’ scientist who helped create the Holocaust gas chambers and performed deadly experiments on concentration camp prisoners.

I’m used to being trolled, but this was on a different scale to anything I’ve experienced.

A few even threatened me with physical violence if I didn’t ‘shut the f*ck up’ with my ‘pro-vaxx propaganda.’

The venom and volume of the reaction said all I needed to know about why US vaccination rates are stalling.

And America’s growing hesitancy to get jabbed is now directly threatening the country’s ability to defeat covid.

Back in mid-April, the US was vaccinating more than three million people a day in one of the fastest, best vaccine distribution programs in the world.

Now, that figure is down to just 500,000 a day.

Yet new covid cases have doubled in the past month and every single state is seeing an increase, some in the south very sharp increases, as the Delta variant begins to run riot as it has been in the UK and many other parts of the world.

President Biden, who missed his target of getting 70% of over-18s vaccinated with at least one shot by July 4 (it’s still only 68%), has blamed firms like Facebook for ‘killing people’ by allowing covid misinformation to take hold on their platforms.

He later withdrew that claim after a furious backlash – but he shouldn’t have because he was right.

President Biden, who missed his target of getting 70% of over-18s vaccinated with at least one shot by July 4 (it’s still only 68%), has blamed firms like Facebook for ‘killing people’ by allowing covid misinformation to take hold on their platforms. He later withdrew that claim after a furious backlash – but he shouldn’t have because he was right

Stephen Harmon, a member of the Hillsong megachurch in California, had been a vocal opponent of vaccines on social media, making a series of jokes about not having the vaccine. Last Wednesday, Harmon died from Covid-19 in a hospital outside Los Angeles. How many of his followers might also succumb to the virus because they believed him when he mocked the vaccines?

Stephen Harmon, a member of the Hillsong megachurch in California, had been a vocal opponent of vaccines on social media, making a series of jokes about not having the vaccine.

‘Got 99 problems but a vax ain’t one,’ the 34-year-old boasted to his 7,000 Twitter followers in June.

Last Wednesday, Harmon died from Covid-19 in a hospital outside Los Angeles.

How many of his followers might also succumb to the virus because they believed him when he mocked the vaccines?

It couldn’t be a more critical time in the pandemic for Americans to believe the science about vaccines or for social media firms to wipe anti-vaxxer conspiracy theorists off their sites.

If they can do it to Trump for inciting a riot at the Capitol, they should do it to people inciting a deadly refusal to take a vaccine that will save many more lives than were lost on January 6.

I’m the biggest supporter of free speech you’ll ever meet but it doesn’t apply to those who incite rioting or cause needless deaths with deliberate lies in a public health emergency.

The Delta variant is at least twice as contagious as the original strain of covid, and carries 1000x the viral load, so it will infect and kill more people.

This is especially true of countries with poor or non-existent vaccine programs.

They are sadly going to see covid explode in the next few weeks and months, their health systems will come under severe pressure, and many victims will get seriously ill and die.

America is in a much stronger position to withstand the Delta surge because 80% of the most vulnerable adult population, the over-65s, are now fully vaccinated.

But the total number of vaccinated Americans remains under half (49%), with many young people being brainwashed into rejecting it, yet the stats couldn’t possibly be any more emphatic about vaccine efficacy.

White House surgeon-general Vivek Murthy revealed last Thursday that 97% of covid hospital admissions, and 99.5% of covid deaths, in the US are currently occurring among unvaccinated people.

These aren’t invented numbers – they’re cold, hard, unarguable facts.

Yet, the Economist/YouGov poll revealed that just 16% those who reject vaccination in the US believe most new cases are among unvaccinated.

And 90% fear potential side effects from the vaccines more than they fear actual covid.

The reason for this is contained elsewhere in the poll, which also revealed a catastrophic breakdown in trust between America’s vaccine-sceptic citizens and its scientific experts.

Fewer than one in ten Americans who reject the vaccines trust the nation’s top infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci, and only 20% trust the Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC).

This is largely down to a lengthy concerted effort by many anti-vaxxers on social media, and some in the mainstream media, to denigrate both Fauci and the CDC.

The result is clear to see: the Delta variant is now almost exclusively targeting the country’s unvaccinated population because they don’t have the shots to stop it.

It’s been so depressing to see the vaccine roll-out descend into yet another excuse for vicious partisan tribalism.

Covid presents a common threat to mankind, it doesn’t care about our political persuasion, yet thanks largely to Donald Trump’s shocking failure to take it seriously enough when he was President, it is now a virus that many more Republicans than Democrats continue to be complacent about

Back in mid-April, the US was vaccinating more than three million people a day in one of the fastest, best vaccine distribution programs in the world. Now, that figure is down to just 500,000 a day

Covid presents a common threat to mankind, it doesn’t care about our political persuasion, yet thanks largely to Donald Trump’s shocking failure to take it seriously enough when he was President, it is now a virus that many more Republicans than Democrats continue to be complacent about – seemingly oblivious to the reality that if they don’t get vaccinated, the pandemic will be prolonged, and their freedom further impinged.

Even Trump’s own former surgeon-general Jerome Adams has demanded people get vaccinated to stop covid restrictions returning to American life.

‘More mitigation is coming,’ he warned on CBS Face The Nation. ‘Whether it’s masking, or whether it’s closures or whether it’s your kids having to return to virtual learning, that is coming. And it’s coming because this pandemic is spiraling out of control yet again. And it’s spiraling out of control because we don’t have enough people vaccinated.’

He’s right.

As Dr Fauci said: ‘We’re going in the wrong direction if you look at the inflection of the curve in cases. If we don’t vaccinate people, the model is going to predict that we’re going to be in trouble.’

Though frankly, a lobotomised imbecile could predict that.

I listened to the anguished son of a prominent UK anti-vaxxer on the radio today, and my heart broke for him.

I listened to the anguished son of a prominent UK anti-vaxxer on the radio today, and my heart broke for him. Sebastian Shemirani, 21, is now estranged from his mother Kate because she’s turned into a ranting madwoman spewing hideous anti-vaccine claptrap at rallies all over Britain

Sebastian Shemirani, 21, is now estranged from his mother Kate because she’s turned into a ranting madwoman spewing hideous anti-vaccine claptrap at rallies all over Britain.

Mrs Shemirani, 54, who incredibly is a qualified nurse, plunged to a disgusting new low at the weekend when she said doctors and nurses who support covid vaccines are like Nazi doctors complicit in genocide and should face ‘Nuremberg trials’.

She also claimed vaccination teams should be renamed ‘death squads’ and referred to the UK’s National health Service as the ‘new Auschwitz.’

Her son, a banker, said their falling out was irreparable, and warned:

The total number of vaccinated Americans remains under half (49%), with many young people being brainwashed into rejecting it, yet the stats couldn’t possibly be any more emphatic about vaccine efficacy

‘I think she’s too far gone to be helped. I’m never going to have a relationship with my mum again. And that’s why it’s important that if someone is coming to you and says: ‘I’m starting to believe all this stuff’. Nip it in the bud. Because it takes a couple of years to completely lose somebody. When this is over and everything she says is forgotten and the global genocide hasn’t happened people will forget about it. But the disaster that goes on in my family and the relationships she’s losing now that stuff stays forever’.

I feel so sorry for him.

But the real disaster here isn’t the impact that attention-seeking crazies like Kate Shemirani have on their poor families, but on the scores of people who believe her and high- profile conspiracy theorists around the world like her, shun the vaccines, and tell their friends and family to shun the vaccines.

This will cost many lives.

To win the war on covid, we need to go to war on the anti-vaxxers – shut them down, get them off the airwaves, ban them from social media, and urgently re-educate their brainwashed followers about the incontrovertible truth around vaccines.

And we need to do it now.