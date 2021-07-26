https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/26/politico-helps-democrats-spin-possible-2022-ballot-carnage-naturally-it-wont-be-the-dems-fault/

There’s a very good chance that the Democrats lose control of the House (and possibly the Senate) after next year’s midterm elections. It’s clear, however, that if that happens the Democrats won’t blame policy/rhetoric backlash, but rather voter suppression. It’s also clear that the media will gladly help them push that narrative free from any scrutiny:

NEW: Democratic operatives have only begun to calculate the coming ballot carnage from new Republican voting laws https://t.co/iBYnui8EyD — Blake News (@blakehounshell) July 26, 2021

Interviews with more than three dozen Democratic elected officials, party operatives and voting rights activists across the country reveal growing concern — bordering on alarm — about the potential impact in 2022 of the raft of new voting restrictions. https://t.co/eTwR8euIwq — POLITICO (@politico) July 26, 2021

Democrats sure won’t blame themselves if they have big losses next year:

Here in 2021, Democrats are already blaming voter suppression in 2022 for their losses so they don’t have to acknowledge defunding the police, CRT, boys in girls’ bathrooms, and other culture war fronts cost them. https://t.co/yPaAVGLfzj — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) July 26, 2021

So “voter suppression” it is!

One of the more cynical favors for the democrats I’ve seen recently. Already spinning midterm losses on voter suppression…what if Dems win senate races in states they lose house seats? https://t.co/1Y6sH9lQnI — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) July 26, 2021

I get that this is more of a “here’s what the left is saying” than “here’s a look at policy” but when so much of what they’re saying is wrong, it helps to include even just a single conservative voice to push back to Brian Fallon and the Brennan Center.https://t.co/KLryfuI9gZ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 26, 2021

Forget that the vast majority of people support voter ID — Politico sure did:

This article focuses on voter ID and bizarrely does not mention the fact that voter ID is overwhelmingly supported by voters of every race, creed and color:https://t.co/eHvMoDupIa — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) July 26, 2021

Of course not!

Wait Blake… I was told casting doubt and even just asking questions about our elections was a danger to the very fabric of our freedom and country… Funny how all that changed https://t.co/RkPvL14xKT — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) July 26, 2021

Casting doubt on election integrity is acceptable, but only when done by Democrats.

Gosh, they’re still whining that Voter ID requirement = crippling:https://t.co/14jTU7X8FL pic.twitter.com/mLyEdxs3Kn — S D Winkler (@sdwinkler) July 26, 2021

Who are these 270k people who lack identification? How do they go about their normal lives without ID? Why can’t they get ID in order to vote? Are they eligible to legally vote? These are important questions. pic.twitter.com/A0wMrNob3x — ⚔️Austere Nuclear (Peaceful) Scholar⚔️ (@commanderdata85) July 26, 2021

Interesting to not have a single Republican voice pushing back or even contextualizing in this. And interesting to cite the Brennan Center’s research without noting they’re a progressive dark money group. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 26, 2021

Include those details and risk ruining the narrative? Never!

This article is filled with cry babies who repeat lies they’re told. These laws continue to be slammed in the media as “restrictive”. True, they restrict ineligible voters from casting ballots in our elections. https://t.co/qVY8OWp7NF pic.twitter.com/4WxSozAfbY — RSH_Trader (@RSH_Trader) July 26, 2021

The media runs the Democrat talking points as fact and yet laughably continue to refer to themselves as “journalists.”

