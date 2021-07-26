https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/26/politico-helps-democrats-spin-possible-2022-ballot-carnage-naturally-it-wont-be-the-dems-fault/

There’s a very good chance that the Democrats lose control of the House (and possibly the Senate) after next year’s midterm elections. It’s clear, however, that if that happens the Democrats won’t blame policy/rhetoric backlash, but rather voter suppression. It’s also clear that the media will gladly help them push that narrative free from any scrutiny:

Democrats sure won’t blame themselves if they have big losses next year:

So “voter suppression” it is!

Forget that the vast majority of people support voter ID — Politico sure did:

Of course not!

Casting doubt on election integrity is acceptable, but only when done by Democrats.

Include those details and risk ruining the narrative? Never!

The media runs the Democrat talking points as fact and yet laughably continue to refer to themselves as “journalists.”

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...