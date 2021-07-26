https://www.faithwire.com/2021/07/26/pray-about-it-sarah-huckabee-sanders-encourages-people-to-take-trump-vaccine/

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Arkansas, revealed Sunday she received a “Trump vaccine” months ago.

Sanders, who served as former President Donald Trump’s press secretary from 2017 to 2019, lauded her erstwhile boss for his work to make vaccinations widely available at breakneck speeds in an editorial published in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

In the piece, the 38-year-old politician condemned the “misinformation thrown at me by politicians and the media,” all of which made it more difficult, she said, to make a decision on whether to get vaccinated.

“What I found was simple,” Sanders wrote. “Dr. Fauci and the ‘because science says so’ crowd of arrogant, condescending politicians and bureaucrats were wrong about more than their mandates and shutdowns that have inflicted incalculable harm on our people and economy. They also misjudged the Trump vaccine plan, which rolled out just as safely, quickly, and effectively as the Trump administration promised.”

Sanders’ column comes as just north of 36% of the Arkansas population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The former White House spokeswoman said she ultimately made the decision to take the inoculation “based on the advice of my doctor.”

“I determined that the benefits of getting vaccinated outweighed any potential risks,” she wrote. “I was also reassured after President Trump and his family were vaccinated. If getting vaccinated was safe enough for them, I felt it was safe enough for me.”

“It was heartbreaking to witness men and women break down and cry with fear they would lose everything,” she added, referring to the pandemic lockdowns and draconian government restrictions. “It’s something I never want to experience again. I believe the Trump vaccine will help keep our state [Arkansas] open for business and our economy growing.”

While Sanders noted she “believe[s] in freedom and personal responsibility,” stating she understands those who have “expressed sincere concerns” about the vaccines, the gubernatorial candidate said she hopes people “will consider” the rising number of COVID-19 cases as they think about getting inoculated against the virus.

Sanders condemned the pundits and politicians who “have resorted to bribing, mocking, and even name-calling to coerce people into taking the vaccine.”

At the end of her column, she asked readers who haven’t received a vaccination to pray about it and consult their doctors on the issue.

“So to anyone still considering the merits of vaccination,” Sanders wrote, “I leave you with this encouragement: Pray about it, discuss it with your family and your doctor. Filter out the noise and fear-mongering and condescension, and make the best, most informed decision you can that helps your family, community, and our great state be its very best.”

Sanders’ piece came the same day Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, told CNN’s Jake Tapper that booster shots “may likely” be necessary for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Fauci made the comment after the news anchor pointed to a study from Israel suggesting the Pfizer vaccine’s effectiveness drops after six months.

“[T]he data that’s evolving from Israel and from Pfizer indicates that it looks like there might be some diminution in protection,” he said. “And when you have that, the most vulnerable people are the ones that you were talking about a moment ago, namely, people who have supports send immune systems, those who are transplant patients, cancer chemotherapy, autoimmune diseases, that are on immunosuppressive regimens.”

“Those are the kinds of individuals that, if there’s going to be a third boost, which might likely happen, will be among [the] first, the vulnerable,” the White House adviser added.

During the same interview, Fauci confirmed the federal government is considering recommending that everyone — including those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — begin wearing masks again.

Fauci on Sunday, appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union,” publicly confirmed this report.@jaketapper: Do you think masks should be brought back for vaccinated Americans? FAUCI: You know, Jake, this is under active consideration. pic.twitter.com/uTZm8TuVsN — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) July 26, 2021

