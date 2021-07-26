https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/26/president-biden-calls-nbc-news-kelly-odonnell-such-a-pain-in-the-neck-after-interrupting-her/

We’ve seen Joe Biden snap at a lot of people and, if they’re close enough, poke them in the chest while he’s doing it; remember when he lost it on that Detroit autoworker who asked him about gun confiscation?

President Biden’s been known to snap at reporters as well, and while reporters went to their safe rooms to cry every time Donald Trump used the words “fake news,” they don’t seem to be as supportive of each other when Biden gets nasty.

The Daily Wire reports that Biden on Monday called NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell “such a pain in the neck” when she began to ask him a question.

The Daily Wire reports:

President Joe Biden snapped at a female reporter on Monday after she asked a question that was not related to his meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in the Oval Office.

“Mr. President, Veterans Affairs is going to have a mandate for its healthcare–” NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell said before being cut off by Biden.

“You are such a pain in the neck, but I’m going to answer your question because we’ve known each other so long,” Biden responded. “It has nothing to do with Iraq.”

Here’s video:

We’ll see if this makes Brian Stelter’s newsletter, but CNN’s Scott Jennings did pick up on it:

Because he’s a sexist? Plus, many have noted that snapping at people seems to be a side effect of a certain disease that afflicts older people.

Fox News’ Peter Doocy is the dog-faced pony soldier if we remember correctly.

Remember when he snapped at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and asked her, “What do you do all the time?”

They really did … and it was the most diverse field of candidates ever.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...