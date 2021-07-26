https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/26/president-biden-calls-nbc-news-kelly-odonnell-such-a-pain-in-the-neck-after-interrupting-her/

We’ve seen Joe Biden snap at a lot of people and, if they’re close enough, poke them in the chest while he’s doing it; remember when he lost it on that Detroit autoworker who asked him about gun confiscation?

President Biden’s been known to snap at reporters as well, and while reporters went to their safe rooms to cry every time Donald Trump used the words “fake news,” they don’t seem to be as supportive of each other when Biden gets nasty.

The Daily Wire reports that Biden on Monday called NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell “such a pain in the neck” when she began to ask him a question.

Biden Snaps At Female Reporter Over Question: ‘You Are Such A Pain In The Neck’ https://t.co/wbMecs5Q3M pic.twitter.com/Btpbql1ZMz — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 26, 2021

The Daily Wire reports:

President Joe Biden snapped at a female reporter on Monday after she asked a question that was not related to his meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi in the Oval Office. “Mr. President, Veterans Affairs is going to have a mandate for its healthcare–” NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell said before being cut off by Biden. “You are such a pain in the neck, but I’m going to answer your question because we’ve known each other so long,” Biden responded. “It has nothing to do with Iraq.”

Here’s video:

“You are such a pain in the neck, but I’m going to answer your question,” President Biden said to a reporter while meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi at the White House. pic.twitter.com/q8H3Sjkzeg — Mediaite (@Mediaite) July 26, 2021

We’ll see if this makes Brian Stelter’s newsletter, but CNN’s Scott Jennings did pick up on it:

Verbally abusive and dismissive of a female journalist. Keeps happening over and over. Why? https://t.co/wyYKsmT59Q — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) July 26, 2021

Because he’s a sexist? Plus, many have noted that snapping at people seems to be a side effect of a certain disease that afflicts older people.

guess he must have forgotten how exchanges with reporters work. — genxgmom (@genxgmom) July 26, 2021

He’s attacking the freedom of the press! The misogynistic assault on the female reporter shows his fascist attitude. —Oh wait, it’s not Trump, so instead it shows he’s forceful with a sense of humor. — News Rant (@NewsRant) July 26, 2021

Such a nice guy. Why isn’t CNN and MSNBC goin’ nuts with this?! — CDK (@CarlitosDK) July 26, 2021

On today’s episode of “Imagine If Trump Said This”. — AdamInHTownTX (Sixteen Cents Richer) (@AdamInHTownTX) July 26, 2021

“You are such a pain in the dog-faced pony soldier.” — Jake Donnelly (@JakeDonnelly31) July 26, 2021

Fox News’ Peter Doocy is the dog-faced pony soldier if we remember correctly.

This is obviously the stable president they voted for to lead the free west… OMG… this world is in deep deep trouble — Hein (@HeinClupeaH) July 26, 2021

There’s such a darkness to this man, it kills me people can’t even see he’s a soulless empty vessel — AnneBoleynSays (@AnneBoleynSays) July 26, 2021

Hates it when those females talk — goddessofsnark (@gdgodess) July 26, 2021

Remember when he snapped at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and asked her, “What do you do all the time?”

He just hasn’t smelled her essence yet — 🇲🇽 CVU 🇲🇽 (@TeamCVU) July 26, 2021

He will be inappropriately snapping at a lot of people.That’s what people in cognitive decline often do. — A. Christian (@Saved5872) July 26, 2021

This is a CHILLING attack on the FREE PRESS! — Scully 🇺🇸 (@dhighway61) July 26, 2021

Misogynist. Wow. What a bigot. — BCHIL (@BrrTChallah1) July 26, 2021

It is kind of weird that the so-called progressive party elected an old white misogynistic segregationist president — CapitalGrbk (@CapitalGrbk) July 26, 2021

They really did … and it was the most diverse field of candidates ever.

Related:

‘What the hell? What do you do all the time?’ Dear, sweet Joe Biden loses it on CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins over question about Putin https://t.co/WgpVHOkPpk — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 16, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

