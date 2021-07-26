https://neonnettle.com/news/16065-trump-warns-we-re-at-the-beginning-of-a-communist-system-in-the-u-s

‘What’s happening to our country has sadly happened to many others’

© press ‘Radicals are seizing power and destroying everything we hold dear as Americans,’ Trump said

Donald Trump warned that the United States is at the precipice of a communist system during his speech on Saturday.

During his speech at Turning Point Action in Arizona, Trump said:

“What’s happening to our country has sadly happened to many others.”

“We are at the beginning of a communist system.”

“Radicals are seizing power and destroying everything we hold dear as Americans, and it’s happening. And I said it was going to happen.”

© press ‘Look at what I’ve been through for years — and of course [they] hold fake, phony elections,’ he concluded.

WATCH:

Trump warned that leftists are censoring speech, hijacking the free press, and dismantling the rule of law.

“Look at what I’ve been through for years — and of course [they] hold fake, phony elections,” he concluded.

Last week, Trump also warned of the insidious spread of Marxism in America during the Michael Savage Show.

© press Last week, Trump also warned of the insidious spread of Marxism in America during the Michael Savage Show.

Trump also noted that corporate media outlets declared certain subjects off-limits during the 2020 election.

“It’s collusive. Nobody’s seen anything like it,” Trump continued.

“That is the beginning of communism,” he said.

“That really is, literally … communism.”

Earlier this year, Cuban-American immigrant Maximo Alvarez has a similar warning about communism in the U.S.

Alvarez has warned that many Americans have already swallowed the “poison pill” of communism.

“Not only have they swallowed it, they digested it,” he said.

During the rally, Trump also declared “the election was the big lie.”

“The 2020 election was a total disgrace,” Trump said.

“It was the most corrupt…” he continued.

“And I tell this to people, I tell it to Republicans, and a lot of them are very good people,” Trump continued.

“And they say, ‘well, sir, we have to get on to the future.”

