https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/protests-break-out-in-iran-mullahs-are-losing-control/
Jul 26 – Tehran, #Iran
Protesters in Tehran chant against the theocracy and say Iran will only see prosperity if the mullahs fall.
“Iran will not be Iran until the mullah’s die!” they chant. #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/MmLyoE024i
— Iran News Wire (@IranNW) July 26, 2021
Footage is starting to come out of Tehran.
Jul 26 – Tehran, #Iran
Protesters stand face to face with riot police and chant against the regime’s terrorism.
“No to Gaza and Lebanon! My life is only for Iran!” they chant. #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/EMrjmO55aK
— Iran News Wire (@IranNW) July 26, 2021
Jul 26 – Tehran, #Iran
Protesters march on the streets and chant, “Don’t be afraid! We’re all together!”#IranProtests pic.twitter.com/m87FH7jQvA
— Iran News Wire (@IranNW) July 26, 2021