White House press secretary Psaki said that President Joe Biden “continues to support Speaker Pelosi’s leadership” of the Jan. 6 select committee.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s select committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 federal breach of the Capitol is slated to meet for the first time on Tuesday.

A reporter asked Psaki at the White House press conference Monday if the president plans to watch the initial meeting and what his expectations are.

Psaki said that Biden has called for “a full and independent investigation of the events of Jan. 6” and that the president “continues to support Speaker Pelosi’s leadership of that work, including her decision to appoint Republican members who are similarly committed to this objective.”

Kinzinger, one of 10 House Republicans who voted for the former president’s second impeachment, and Cheney, who was ousted from House GOP leadership, are the only Republicans to sit on the panel, which was designed to be bipartisan.

She said that in Biden’s view, tomorrow’s meeting will be “an opportunity to hear first-hand from the men and women in the Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department who bravely protected our Capitol on that day.”

“His goal is the same goal that Speaker Pelosi has, which is to get to the bottom of what happened and prevent it from happening in the future. And he trusts her leadership to do exactly that,” Psaki declared from the White House podium.

Psaki was further asked if Biden will be watching tomorrow’s agenda unfold. Psaki side stepped, noting that Biden tends to have a packed schedule and catches news clips. “I’m sure he’ll be kept abreast of the hearings,” Psaki concluded.