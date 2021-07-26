https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/psaki-says-us-going-wrong-direction-large-population-unvaccinated-people-video/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday said the country is ‘going in the wrong direction’ because of unvaccinated people.

“On COVID, Dr. Fauci says ‘we’re going in the wrong direction.’ Whose fault is that?” Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked Psaki.

“Well, I would say first what he was referring to is the fact that because there are still a large population of people in this country who were unvaccinated – and we have the most transmissible variant that we’ve seen since the beginning of the pandemic that more people are getting sick with Covid,” Psaki said.

VIDEO:

TRENDING: “This is Under Active Consideration – I Am Part of the Discussion” – Dr. Fauci Says Masks May Come Back for Vaccinated Americans (VIDEO)

Fox News’ Peter Doocy: “On COVID, Dr. Fauci says we’re going in the wrong direction. Whose fault is that?”@PressSec: “Well, I would say first what he was referring to is the fact that because there are still a large population of people in this country who were unvaccinated…” pic.twitter.com/GzOULaVL54 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Psaki refuses to release the number of ‘breakthrough cases’ with vaccinated White House staffers because it doesn’t fit the narrative.

On Monday, Psaki reiterated that the American public doesn’t deserve to know whether the White House has additional Covid cases.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

