https://summit.news/2021/07/26/video-rand-paul-slams-fauci-for-not-answering-questions-it-was-ad-hominem-attack-with-him-simply-calling-names/
About The Author
Related Posts
Kevin McCarthy: Kamala Harris Spent More Time at the Airport Than at the Border — Biden Administration ‘Invited People to Rush the Border’
June 26, 2021
Teacher Charged With Putting Cellphone Cameras in Youth Gymnastics Bathroom and Possessing Child Pornography
July 25, 2021
Fox News Whistleblower Ivory Hecker Teases Project Veritas Piece Live . . . on Fox News
June 14, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy