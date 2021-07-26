https://justthenews.com/government/congress/recently-retired-us-senator-mike-enzi-dies-after-bicycle-accident?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Recently retired Sen. Mike Enzi, a Wyoming Republican, died Monday as a result of major injuries he sustained in a recent bicycle accident. He was 77.

The former senator on Friday evening was life-flighted to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colo., with a broken neck and ribs after being found unconscious on the road near his home in Gillette, Wyoming.

A statement reads Enzi “passed away peacefully,” surrounded by his family, who in turn express “their deep appreciation for all of the prayers, support and concern. They now ask for privacy and continued prayers during this difficult time.”

Enzi retired in January after serving four Senate terms. He was considered among the most conservative members of Congress. Enzi is survived by his wife, Diana; children Amy, Emily and Brad; and several grandchildren.

