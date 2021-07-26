https://www.dailywire.com/news/reddit-users-uncover-racially-insensitive-tweets-from-black-bachelorette-contestants

Reddit users uncovered a handful of “racially insensitive” tweets from Justin Glaze and Andrew Spencer, two black contestants from ABC’s “The Bachelorette.”

Glaze and Spencer were accused by Reddit users of writing “misogynistic, fatphobic, and racially insensitive” tweets during their teenage years. Spencer, who was sent home by Bachelorette Katie Thurston on last Monday’s episode, also allegedly tweeted in 2014 that he wanted to be the next Bachelor.

“Let me be the next Bachelor,” 19-year-old Spencer wrote.

In tweets, Spencer told a friend to “stop talking to fat h**s,” stated that “All Blondes have little lips,” and made fun of an individual for “marrying a Black girl.” His tweets went on to say, “You gotta std nasty a** African” and “That income taxes be black people real Christmas.”

The former contestant and professional football player also called former President Donald Trump “hilarious.”

Spencer has not commented publicly on his former tweets.

Fellow cast member Justin Glaze, who remains among Thurston’s final four men, was scrutinized for “ignorant and hurtful” social media posts. Glaze allegedly “belittled black women, promoted colorism, and used homophobic slurs” in tweets dated between 2009 and 2011.

Examples of tweets Glaze sent between the ages of 15 and 17 include, “What is that f** wearing,” “just threw up my dinner after seeing that gay a** belly dancer… tf,” and “‘‘they always show a well spoken caucasian cashier. they need to have a rude black b***h as a cashier once’ — so true smh.”

Glaze also stated that he could not date a woman with “crusty a** feet, hot a** breath like baby shit, body big enough to be an avatar n s**t, or if she dark as [the rapper] Flavor Flav.”

Glaze has since apologized for his tweets on an episode of “Bachelor Happy Hour,” a podcast hosted by former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin and guest co-host Tayshia Adams.

“I have no issue with owning up and apologizing from the bottom of my heart for the really hurtful words that I used,” Glaze said. “The last thing that I want to do is run from it. That’s not who I am. I just want to speak from the heart, and hopefully, people will get an understanding of where I was then versus where I am now.”

“When I look back at 14-year-old Justin, I was in high school and quite frankly I was the type of person who for whatever reason felt the need to fit in and say funny things and keep up with what my peers were doing and saying,” he continued. “The folks I had associated with would throw around really hurtful slurs that, at the time, I didn’t really think anything of.”

Social media users played a pivotal role in changing the outcome of season 25 of “The Bachelor.” An online sleuth uncovered a photo of Rachael Kirkconnell — the winner of season 25 — attending an “antebellum-themed” party in 2018.

The Daily Wire reported that the photo “gave rise to a full-fledged investigation into Kirkconnell’s background … that turned up an unverified allegation that she’d shamed a former acquaintance for dating black men, and evidence that Kirkconnell’s parents voted for Donald Trump.”

