Last week, we told you about sports columnist Mike Wise, who clawed his way onto our radar with his tweets about Stephen L. Miller, the Twitchy staple who goes by the Twitter handle @redsteeze.

After having the weekend to take a few deep breaths and reflect on his bizarre takes, Wise has decided that the best way to use his time and energy is to keep going:

“Red Disease.” We’re so lucky that Mike Wise saves his best material for Twitter.

Seems like a reasonable conclusion to draw.

But nobody’s laughing harder than Miller right now.

And Mike Wise is nothing if not dedicated to making a complete ass of himself in front of everyone:

Well, Mike, at least you tried:

Ha!

Oh, he’s definitely obsessed. Which is bad news for him, but it’s working out pretty well for the rest of us.

