Last week, we told you about sports columnist Mike Wise, who clawed his way onto our radar with his tweets about Stephen L. Miller, the Twitchy staple who goes by the Twitter handle @redsteeze.

Memo to @redsteeze and his, uh, faux patriotic “crew”: people who didn’t vote for Trump don’t hate America; they just hate you. — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) July 18, 2021

I love getting “ratio’ed” by you bang-up @RedSteeze ‘Mericans. All us libflake, leftist social engineers root for your recovery from anonymity, delusion and irrelevancy. #HunterIn2024ChelseaIn2028MaliaIn2032SashaIn2036. — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) July 21, 2021

After having the weekend to take a few deep breaths and reflect on his bizarre takes, Wise has decided that the best way to use his time and energy is to keep going:

How’s @redsteeze (aka Red Disease) and his “followers” doing today? They replace Biden yet? They convince each other govt. is bad and it only serves to take away their AR-15s? Have they been triggered yet by a DC libflake who wants all of them to attend re-education camps?#Merica — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) July 26, 2021

“Red Disease.” We’re so lucky that Mike Wise saves his best material for Twitter.

Are you still drinking from the weekend or did you start fresh Monday morning? — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 26, 2021

Dude you’ve been so embarrassing lately. Please stop lol — Jon Vandy (@Vandylaxn21) July 26, 2021

it’s been a whole week and nobody, absolutely nobody, was even thinking about this before you resurrected it again. — Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) July 26, 2021

at this point I sort have to conclude that you’re just bored and looking for Twitter engagement to amuse you. but I dunno, I’m not a mindreader. — Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) July 26, 2021

At this point I have to conclude his wife left him and he’s sleeping in a car bed. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 26, 2021

Seems like a reasonable conclusion to draw.

I started following you just to laugh. — Eric Anslinger (@big_mccracken) July 26, 2021

Thanks man. I’m actually a week away from getting paid by @redsteeze to incite the animals. Makes him more popular, an influencer. — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) July 26, 2021

I think he meant laugh at you. Like everyone else is. — Rob Reber (@RREEB9) July 26, 2021

But nobody’s laughing harder than Miller right now.

Mike, do you need $20? https://t.co/eiie4wiL96 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 26, 2021

No one is following your jihad @MikeWiseguy. Kind of need followers for a jihad. That’s the point of a jihad. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 26, 2021

Pretty sure we’ve all slept more than you have in the past 72 hours. https://t.co/4cFRFdrNSt — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 26, 2021

Gotta respect the dedication! — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) July 26, 2021

And Mike Wise is nothing if not dedicated to making a complete ass of himself in front of everyone:

Like Red Disease, I love my country and would move heaven and earth to protect family. Difference is, he and his people want to go back to Marty McFly in the malt shop, watching the Black man sweep the floor and ignoring the world around him. Other than that, hell, we’re brothers — Mike Wise (@MikeWiseguy) July 26, 2021

Well, Mike, at least you tried:

Physically angry with myself I didn’t think of that first. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 26, 2021

Ha!

Sounds like you’re obsessed… pic.twitter.com/nrciMhXbPC — Ryan the rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) July 26, 2021

Oh, he’s definitely obsessed. Which is bad news for him, but it’s working out pretty well for the rest of us.

A well of stupidity that never runs dry. Impressive. And he’s been going non-stop for DAYS. It’s beautiful to watch — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 26, 2021

