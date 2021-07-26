https://bigleaguepolitics.com/republicans-in-the-house-expose-democrats-amnesty-plan-as-a-voter-expansion-scheme/

In a letter directed to President Joe Biden, several House Republicans are calling on the president to oppose Senate Democrats’ latest plot to tack on an amnesty plan in the federal budget.

According to John Binder of Breitbart News, the House Republicans believe that “the measure is nothing more than an effort to expand the Democrat Party’s voter base.”

Virginia Congressman Bob Good led this charge and was accompanied by 23 other Republicans in the House. Good and his Republican colleagues are specifically opposing a plan that Senate Democrats are putting forward which involves moving amnesty through the budget reconciliation process.

“We write to you today asking that you immediately reject calls from Congressional Democrats to include amnesty in the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation framework,” the House Republicans wrote in their statement

The House Republicans continued:

Simply engaging in this very debate will further destabilize the crisis at the border and bankroll vicious criminal cartels. In reality, enacting amnesty for millions now will make this crisis permanent by signaling our borders are effectively open to all.

Rejecting calls to inject amnesty into reconciliation would be a meaningful sign that you are finally willing to find common ground with your political opponents. Everyday Americans we represent are tired of observing your party’s crusade to end voter I.D. laws while at the same time going to every length to expand their ranks of voters by millions through amnesty. The citizens of this country are smarter than you think, they see that this is about one thing: a partisan power grab.

We implore you to put substance behind your calls for unity and to start by rejecting calls to inject amnesty into reconciliation.

Binder listed off the Republicans who signed on to the letter:

Bob Good (R-VA), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Ted Budd (R-NC), Jody Hice (R-GA), Mary Miller (R-IL), Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Andrew Clyde (R-GA), Randy Weber (R-TX), Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Mo Brooks (R-AL), Yvette Herrell (R-NM), Matt Rosendale (R-MT), Scott Perry (R-PA), Scott DesJarlais (R-TN), Jeff Duncan (R-SC), Brian Babin (R-TX), Bill Posey (R-FL), Michael Cloud (R-TX), Diana Harshbarger (R-TN), Barry Moore (R-AL), and Glenn Grothman (R-WI)

The entire letter can be accessed here.

Overall these Republicans have a point. The voting behavior of migrants who have come to the US since the passage of the 1965 Immigration Act clearly shows that they are safely in the Democrat’s column. Hence, the Democrat’s fanatic insistence on passing amnesty. This would cement their power for decades to come.

The Republicans who signed on to this letter have every reason to be concerned. In the short-term, campaigning strongly against amnesty could prove to be electorally fruitful due to voters’ skepticism towards passing mass amnesty and other immigration measures that undermine American sovereignty.

If Republicans want to resoundingly win the 2022 midterms, they need to make immigration restriction their #1 priority.

