Rep. Eric Swalwell doesn’t want to divert attention from Tuesday’s testimony by Capitol Police officers about the storming of the Capitol, so he’ll only let us know that there’s another right-wing/Fox News conspiracy headed our way. It’s not here yet, but he’s got the receipts. Apparently it’s so huge, if he told us about it Monday night Tuesday’s news cycle would be ruined. Just you wait.

This is the guy who was involved with a Chinese spy, right?

Richard Grenell thinks somebody’s nervous:

Everybody over in Swalwell’s mentions is already popping popcorn and setting their DVRs for whatever this massive right-wing conspiracy is.

