Rep. Eric Swalwell doesn’t want to divert attention from Tuesday’s testimony by Capitol Police officers about the storming of the Capitol, so he’ll only let us know that there’s another right-wing/Fox News conspiracy headed our way. It’s not here yet, but he’s got the receipts. Apparently it’s so huge, if he told us about it Monday night Tuesday’s news cycle would be ruined. Just you wait.

Caught! Another right-wing/Fox News conspiracy headed our way. But I’m not going to let it divert from the 1/6 heroes who saved the Capitol and are testifying tomorrow. But wait until you see the receipts I have on who is involved. #ApplesDontFallFarFromTrees — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 26, 2021

This is the guy who was involved with a Chinese spy, right?

Richard Grenell thinks somebody’s nervous:

Yikes. Swalwell is so nervous that he’s going out first to spin that it’s a lie – before anything is said. https://t.co/bzm1Vyj0Z0 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 26, 2021

His credibility is a hard flush for me… pic.twitter.com/SX0nUoi4sJ — 👑 Jenna 💎 Mars 🚀 (@jennaoftruth) July 26, 2021

only @RepAdamSchiff lies more than him…he is a close second — Josh Barnett for Congress (AZ-06) (@BarnettforAZ) July 26, 2021

Training to be like Schiff-ty — Annyka (@AnnykaV) July 26, 2021

There’s a 99.9% chance he doesn’t “have the receipts”, too. He’s Rebekah Jones, except she didn’t shit her pants on live TV. — Rico (@RJBaconium) July 26, 2021

Look up smarmy in the dictionary. His picture is there. — Harriet Baldwin (@Harriet85630192) July 26, 2021

I think we’ve heard enough lies and hot air from Swalwell — Danielle333 (@Danielle33384) July 26, 2021

Methinks those that scream the loudest, have the most to hide. I learned that from raising teenagers… He is a narcissistic teenager. — Brave_New_World (@Charlie47941370) July 26, 2021

Worst Democrats ever in office. Right now. — Stephen (@01splcheck) July 26, 2021

The comments section… Jesus Christ. The sycophancy to a baseless claim by a politician. Almost religious — K245 (@AJHodgeIV) July 26, 2021

What is he trying to get out in front of? — Jay Weinraub (@JayWeinraub) July 26, 2021

Tucker dropping a bomb on him tonight? Let’s hope it’s a proverbial fart nuke. 🧨 — Dr. DuPont (@wwdupont) July 26, 2021

Everybody over in Swalwell’s mentions is already popping popcorn and setting their DVRs for whatever this massive right-wing conspiracy is.

