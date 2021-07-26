https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/russia-fighter-jet-goes-stationary-in-midair/
Them Russian pilots don’t stop finding ways to teach the AI in the SU-57 to do things it’s not supposed to be able to do.
They said it couldn’t flat spin… The pilots taught her to flat spin.
They said it couldn’t hover… Watch this.
And when one AI learns it THEY ALL learn it. pic.twitter.com/4H7mytLrHx
— RebornRocker (@RebornRocker) July 24, 2021
