The COVID-19 data have been largely distorted and utilized for political purposes. A scandalous development from the United Kingdom is shedding light on just how exaggerated the pandemic threat has been.

New data leaked from the NHS in the United Kingdom show that “over half” of hospitalizations that were classified as “COVID hospitalizations” were admissions for other ailments that subsequently incurred positive COVID tests.

In an exclusive in the Telegraph, the data were leaked casting further doubt on COVID data all over the world.

“More than half of Covid hospitalisations are patients who only tested positive after admission, leaked data reveal,” the U.K. publication reported in an exclusive paywalled article.

“The figures suggest vast numbers are being classed as hospitalised by Covid when they were admitted with other ailments, with the virus picked up by routine testing,” the report continued.

“Experts said it meant the national statistics, published daily on the government website and frequently referred to by ministers, may far overstate the levels of pressures on the NHS,” the report added.

“The leaked data – covering all NHS trusts in England – show that, as of last Thursday, just 44 per cent of patients classed as being hospitalised with Covid had tested positive by the time they were admitted,” the Telegraph went on. “The majority of cases were not detected until patients underwent standard Covid tests, carried out on everyone admitted to hospital for any reason.”

“Overall, 56 per cent of Covid hospitalisations fell into this category, the data, seen by The Telegraph, show.”

The report highlights both how critical PCR testing thresholds have been in coding COVID “cases” and the mortality rates for the virus in the United States. At least 94% of the fatalities counted in the pandemic were cases ‘with’ COVID-19 where the patients had serious comorbidities. The average age of a COVID fatality case in the U.S. is 78 years old, roughly the age of life expectancy. In the U.K., it is 80 years old.

The Telegraph report raises the question of how many patients have gotten COVID at the hospital, in an ambulance, or at another health facility. The World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control, and state health bodies lowered the threshold for PCR testing Cts in the United States in early 2021. The lowered PCR test sensitivity would render a more accurate coding of a true COVID “case,” rather than merely the presence of viral material, whether alive or dead. In August 2020, the New York Times reported on the probability of false positives for patients with “relatively insignificant amounts of the virus.”

