We're living in an age of redefined words.

For example, “violence” has taken on a whole new meaning.

The old definition: violence.

The best I can tell at this point, the term indicates something someone doesn’t like.

In a related story, Louisville, Kentucky’s Jefferson County Public Schools is set on straightening crooked education.

As reported by The College Fix , the district will host teacher training on antiracist mathematics.The instruction will span an entire school year, and it’s intended to “eliminate curricular violence.”Another aim: to “innovate mathematics education.”Per an application form allegedly obtained by the outlet: This cohort will include anti-bias, anti-racist, and racially equitable practices to eliminate curricular violence and innovate mathematics education. And here’s good news for all: In terms of color concentration, the initiative will target not beigeness, not a light walnut, but “whiteness” specifically.Maybe they’ll work through other hues at a later date.From the tweeted flyer: Through this collaboration, mathematics educators will find ways to analyze, identify, and challenge bias, racism, and whiteness in mathematics education and, more importantly, develop pedagogical practices that are anti-racist while being coached and engaged by a national leader in racially equitable mathematics. The 2-hours-per-month seminars will be led by Kennesaw […]