Senate Majority Leader Charles SchumerChuck SchumerCould Andrew Cuomo — despite scandals — be re-elected because of Trump? Democratic negotiator: ‘I believe we will’ have infrastructure bill ready on Monday DACA court ruling puts weight of immigration reform on Democrats MORE (D-N.Y.) is urging Republicans to ignore former President Trump Donald TrumpRonny Jackson, former White House doctor, predicts Biden will resign McCarthy: Pelosi appointing members of Jan. 6 panel who share ‘pre-conceived narrative’ Kinzinger denounces ‘lies and conspiracy theories’ while accepting spot on Jan. 6 panel MORE’s pressure to walk away from weeks-long bipartisan infrastructure talks.

Schumer, speaking from the Senate floor, pointed to Trump’s comments as an example of external forces “rooting for failure.”

“Will our Republican colleagues follow the absurd demands of a disgraced former president and his media allies or will they get a good bipartisan deal over the finish line?” Schumer asked.

He added that “Republican senators must ignore former President Trump if we’re ever going to make progress with the American people.”

“He’s rooting for our entire political system to fail. I and the rest of my Democratic colleagues are rooting for a deal,” Schumer said.

Schumer’s comments come as the bipartisan deal is at a fragile point. Both sides have spent Monday in an hours-long blame game as the talks appeared at risk of collapse.

In addition to an entrenched fight over transit funding they have unresolved points of contention, including money for broadband, highways and bridges, using unspent COVID-19 relief funds to help pay for the bipartisan deal and Republicans wanting to waive federally mandated wage requirements for federally funded projects.

The policy stalemates comes as Trump sparked a new political headache for negotiators when he urged Republicans not to agree to a deal until the party is back into the majority.

“Senate Republicans are being absolutely savaged by Democrats on the so-called ‘bipartisan’ infrastructure bill,” Trump said in a statement as Senate negotiators work to finalize an agreement this week.

Trump claimed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGrassley pressured to run as Democrats set sights on Iowa House Democrats grow frustrated as they feel ignored by Senate Democrats question GOP shift on vaccines MORE (R-Ky.) and Republicans working on the deal, such as Sens. Rob Portman Robert (Rob) Jones PortmanSunday shows – Jan. 6 investigation dominates Senate Republican ‘not happy’ with Pelosi plan to delay infrastructure vote Sunday shows preview: Bipartisan infrastructure talks drag on; Democrats plow ahead with Jan. 6 probe MORE (Ohio), Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsTransit funding, broadband holding up infrastructure deal The Hill’s Morning Report – Infrastructure vote fails; partisan feud erupts over Jan. 6 panel Senate falling behind on infrastructure MORE (Maine) and Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyTransit funding, broadband holding up infrastructure deal Schumer leaves door open for second vote on bipartisan infrastructure deal Bipartisan group says it’s still on track after setback on Senate floor MORE (Utah), were merely interested in proving they could work with Democrats.

Being able to get a deal would also hand a victory to President Biden Joe BidenHouse Republican calls second bout of COVID-19 ‘far more challenging’ Conflicting school mask guidance sparks confusion Biden: Pathway to citizenship in reconciliation package ‘remains to be seen’ MORE, who defeated Trump in the 2020 election, and help him burnish the deal-making credentials that he put at the heart of his presidential campaign.

Trump has knocked the infrastructure negotiations before but his latest comments come as the bipartisan group is all but guaranteed to miss their self-imposed goal of having a deal finalized by Monday.

McConnell, approached by reporters in the Capitol, declined to comment on Trump’s remarks. But asked about the chances of a deal, he said: “Hope springs eternal.”

