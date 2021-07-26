https://noqreport.com/2021/07/26/scotus-to-take-long-overdue-look-at-abortion/

The Supreme Court is not scheduled to meet again to hear cases until October, but one issue that already has a lot of people talking involves Mississippi and abortion.

Justices will hear arguments this fall over Mississippi’s ban on most abortions after 15 weeks. Jackson Women’s Health, the state’s only abortion clinic, offers abortions up to 16 weeks of pregnancy, although the clinic director has stated about 10% of abortions there are done after the 15th week.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press points to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as showing “more than 90% of abortions in the U.S. take place in the first 13 weeks.”

“I’m very pleased that the Supreme Court is taking up this case from Mississippi,” comments Carol Tobias of the National Right to Life Committee (NRLC). “It’s been a long time since they have looked at whether or not the states have the right to protect unborn children, so I think this is long overdue, and I’m glad they’re looking at it.”

Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Mississippi) filed her brief with the Supreme Court last week , defending what she calls “the right of the people to pass laws that protect life and women’s […]